Mind-bending optical illusion challenges you to find THREE hidden foxes – will you be outfoxed by tricky test?

By Ethan Singh
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A MIND-BOGGLING illusion with three hidden foxes has left viewers scratching their heads.

The tricky visual was uploaded on an image sharing site and has a high rated popularity score.

The picture is captioned: "Contours of three hidden foxes among tree branches, a black silhouette on a white background."

At first glance, the photo shows a black and white image of a tree with no leaves.

But if you focus and look a bit closer you will find that there are not one but three foxes carefully hidden away between the lines.

Think you are an optical illusion whiz? Give it a go for yourself.

A helpful tip is that some of the furry friends are not all in an upright position.

This handy image below will help you check your eyesight with the foxes highlighted in red.

The largest fox is seen in a walking position on the left, another is hidden almost central to the tree trunk with the smallest fox curled away on the right.

Did you spot all three?

The contributor also shared other optical illusion in the same style with birds, rabbits and cats among the other animals hidden away.

If you think you are eagle eyed then another similar optical illusion has a bird impossibly hiding away.

Up for a challenge? Try and find the winged animal in under a minute.

And viewers were also left baffled after two identical images of the world-famous Leaning Tower of Pisa appeared to look different.

Did you manage to spot all three foxes?
A hidden bird among the rocks made for a tricky illusion
This Leaning Tower of Pisa illusion also left viewers confused

