Vanderburgh County, IN

Senior Indiana Dog Looking For Low Key Retirement Home [VIDEO]

By Leslie Morgan
 4 days ago
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Tessa. Looking for a walking buddy that won’t pull you along?...

ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

