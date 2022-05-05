Senior Indiana Dog Looking For Low Key Retirement Home [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Tessa. Looking for a walking buddy that won’t pull you along?...1061evansville.com
