Tennis

Andy Murray dramatically pulls OUT of Madrid Open just minutes before Novak Djokovic clash with food poisoning

By Rob Maul
The US Sun
4 days ago
 4 days ago
ANDY MURRAY’s hotly-anticipated reunion with Novak Djokovic never happened due to a bout of food poisoning.

The Scot was supposed to play the world No.1 on clay in the Madrid Open third round at the Manolo Santana stadium at Noon local time on Thursday.

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to illness Credit: Getty

It was set to be their first clash for five years and the 37th meeting between these two multiple Slam champions.

But more than 75 minutes before the scheduled start time, the tournament bosses announced on social media that the match was not going to take place.

Murray, who had beaten Canadian Denis Shapovalov in three sets at 12.35am local time the day before, felt unwell on Wednesday after eating something dodgy.

Tournament director Feliciano Lopez said: “I had a message on Wednesday from Andy that he was not feeling well.

“He had food poisoning. It sounds like he is feeling better this morning but is still not well enough to go on the court.”

Meanwhile Mark Petchey, working for Amazon commentary, said: “If you are tuning in and wondering why Andy Murray isn’t here, we believe that he unfortunately got a bout of food poisoning prior to his match with Novak Djokovic.

“He has been having headaches, a temperature and diarrhoea as well.

“Sadly he could not come on to court to take on Novak for the first time in five years.

“A massive disappointment for him for all the investment, hard work and time he has put in.”

Djokovic, 34, received a walkover victory and moves into the quarter-finals where he will face either Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz or Serb Dušan Lajovic next in the Spanish capital.

Murray, who is 78th in the world, had said beforehand that, three years on from his career-saving metal hip implant, “in theory I shouldn’t have a chance in the match” against nemesis Djokovic.

News of his withdrawal will be of huge disappointment for tennis fans who were excited about the prospect of Murray taking on Djokovic at least one more time.

The pair have played each other in seven Slam finals – Murray won just two of those, the 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon finals.

Djokovic, who is looking to get his season back on track, leads the head-to-head record 25-11.

But there is the concern that the pair may never meet again in a professional environment.

Murray has until Friday evening to decide if he wishes to play in qualifying for the Italian Open in Rome next week before returning to the UK to focus on the grass season.

The 34-year-old is handing over his prize money for the 2022 campaign to UNICEF to provide medical equipment and supplies for children affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

