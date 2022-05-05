ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'My body's feeling it now': Adele Roberts, 43, says she is 'so excited' to finish her final cycle of chemotherapy for bowel cancer and her spirit is 'feeling good'

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Adele Roberts has said she is 'so excited' to finish her final cycle of chemotherapy for bowel cancer.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter announced her diagnosis in October and has since been sharing her journey and raising awareness of the disease.

Despite admitting that her body is 'feeling it now,' the brave 43-year-old said on Thursday's Lorraine that her spirit is 'feeling good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45w41F_0fTskjug00
'My body's feeling it now': Adele Roberts said she is 'so excited' to finish her final cycle of chemotherapy for bowel cancer as she appeared on Thursday's Lorraine 

Adele, appearing via video link, was asked by the Scottish presenter how she is doing, to which she replied: 'I'm great thank you Lorraine, and thank you for such a wonderful campaign. It's been an honour to be a part of this.'

The ITV daytime show has been at the helm of a campaign, No Butts, which highlights the importance of getting symptoms of bowel cancer checked out as soon as possible.

The broadcaster also revealed in the interview that she is approaching the end of treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwQ3v_0fTskjug00
Brave: The BBC Radio 1 presenter, 43, announced her diagnosis in October and has since been sharing her journey and raising awareness of the disease

''I'm so excited to finish, not long to go now. I started my final cycle on Tuesday. It is starting to stack up.

'My body's feeling it now, but my spirit is still feeling really good and it's thanks to campaigns like yours that I'm getting out of bed every day and just living my best life,' she said.

On the big pants advertising the No Butts campaign, Lorraine told viewers, 'It was about trying to get peoples' attention - trying to make people go, "Oh, what's all this about?"'

Optimistic: Despite admitting that her body is 'feeling it now,' the brave broadcaster said on Thursday's Lorraine that her spirit is 'feeling good'

Doctor Hilary Jones added: 'Humour with these things is good - it breaks the ice.

'There's no room for embarrassment - it's just part of the human body. People need to get over that. Grow up, talk about the symptoms in any language you want, you're not going to embarrass a doctor, any doctor.

'We know that people have called us and said this programme had been instrumental in getting them to the doctors, getting an early diagnosis and getting a cure. There'll be more in the future.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEWzV_0fTskjug00
Poignant: The ITV daytime show has been at the helm of a campaign, No Butts, which highlights the importance of getting symptoms of bowel cancer checked out as soon as possible
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSjs0_0fTskjug00
Brave: On Wednesday night, Adele broke down in tears as she won the Radio Times Moment of the Year gong at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards on Tuesday while receiving a standing ovation

On Wednesday night, Adele broke down in tears as she won the Radio Times Moment of the Year gong at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards on Tuesday while receiving a standing ovation.

The respected radio DJ had revealed she was starting her final round of chemotherapy in an emotional Instagram video posted just hours earlier - and picked up the gong for her return to Radio 1 after treatment for her cancer.

On the red carpet before entering the Adelphi Theatre in the West End, she wore a red waistcoat and matching flares with trainers.

THE SYMPTOMS OF BOWEL CANCER, WHICH DEVELOPS FROM POLYPS IN THE COLON AND RECTUM

Bowel, or colorectal, cancer affects the large bowel, which is made up of the colon and rectum.

Such tumours usually develop from pre-cancerous growths, called polyps.

Symptoms include:

  • Bleeding from the bottom
  • Blood in stools
  • A change in bowel habits lasting at least three weeks
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • Extreme, unexplained tiredness
  • Abdominal pain

Most cases have no clear cause, however, people are more at risk if they:

  • Are over 50
  • Have a family history of the condition
  • Have a personal history of polyps in their bowel
  • Suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn's disease
  • Lead an unhealthy lifestyle

Treatment usually involves surgery, and chemo- and radiotherapy.

More than nine out of 10 people with stage one bowel cancer survive five years or more after their diagnosis.

This drops significantly if it is diagnosed in later stages.

According to Bowel Cancer UK figures, more than 41,200 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the UK.

It affects around 40 per 100,000 adults per year in the US, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele Roberts
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
CANCER
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

How a mother-of-two was told she had 'low iron levels' when it was really terminal cancer which could kill her within months - as she reveals the VERY common symptom that doctors dismissed

A brave mother-of-two has detailed her heartbreaking battle with cancer after she was given just months to live following a misdiagnosis of her illness after feeling tired. Chanelle Moles, 34, from Fremantle in Western Australia, was given the devastating news she had stage four colon cancer in late 2020. She'd...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Chemotherapy#Uk#Bbc Radio 1#Scottish#Itv
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 says it STRENGTHENED marriage to her wife - who stayed by her side despite couple being cast out by the church because of her gender identity

A Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 said it strengthened her marriage to her wife - who has stayed by her side, despite the couple being outcast from the religion. Allyssa Conner, 50, who was born a male, has been married to her doting...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy