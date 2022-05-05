ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BrewDog CEO James Watts takes woman, 29, to court for 'fraud and dishonesty' accusing her of making 'malicious' comments about him on Instagram

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The boss of BrewDog is privately prosecuting a woman he claims provided false information about people behind 'malicious' comments made about him online.

James Watt, 38, chief executive of Britain's biggest craft brewer, has accused model Emili Ziem, 29, at Westminster Magistrates' Court of fraud by false representation.

The charge alleges that she breached the Fraud Act 2006 because she 'obtained information about people responsible for malicious communications' about Mr Watt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OC3VY_0fTskh9E00
James Watt (left), 38, chief executive of Britain's biggest craft brewer Brewdog, has accused Emili Ziem (right), 29, at Westminster Magistrates' Court of fraud by false representation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8XCM_0fTskh9E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfKVx_0fTskh9E00
Ziem is a Brazilian and Japanese citizen but has a UK address listed in South Queensferry

Ziem - who is a Brazilian and Japanese citizen but has an address listed on court papers in South Queensferry, East Lothian - was accused in court of 'intending to make a gain, namely for yourself or another' between May 1 and July 1 last year.

She also faces a second charge of 'sending a letter, communication or article conveying false information' under the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

This relates to alleged posts on Instagram under the name 'Laurakeller341' which 'conveyed information which was false and which you knew or believed to be false'.

The charge – dating between May 1 and July 31 last year - says it was 'for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07y1WV_0fTskh9E00
Ziem has been accused in court of 'intending to make a gain, namely for yourself or another'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htloO_0fTskh9E00
Ziem is charged with 'sending a letter, communication or article conveying false information'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kLeY_0fTskh9E00

The Guardian reported that Ziem has no permanent UK address and gave an address in Norway during a pre-trial hearing at the court. She was granted bail.

The case has been brought against her as a private prosecution by Watt as an individual rather than Brewdog as a company, which he co-founded in 2007.

The firm based in Ellon, Scotland - which is valued at about £2billion, runs 111 bars and has 2,000 staff - is said to be currently weighing up a stock market listing.

The Crown Prosecution Service has not brought the case against Ziem, but could still take it over if it wishes - and it also has the power to stop it from going ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBtBA_0fTskh9E00
Brewdog co-founder James Watt received an MBE for services to the brewing industry, and his wife Johanna Basford received an OBE for services to art and entrepreneurship, at an investiture at Buckingham Palace in London in November 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxsnk_0fTskh9E00
Brewdog is Britain's biggest craft brewer and is based in this building in Ellon, Scotland

A statement made by legal firm Bark & Co on behalf of its client Ziem and sent to MailOnline today said: 'Emili Ziem is entirely innocent of these charges.

'She vehemently denies any wrongdoing and intends to defend these allegations robustly at trial in the crown court.

'On legal advice, Emili will not comment on the specifics of the allegations whilst the proceedings are ongoing.'

A spokesman for Watt told MailOnline: 'We cannot comment on a live criminal case.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Watt
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Court#Uk#Westminster Magistrates#Brazilian#Japanese
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
buzzfeednews.com

The Lawyer Representing Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister In Her Defamation Lawsuit Against The Duchess Wants to Withdraw From The Case

Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her half-sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may have hit a roadblock Monday, when her attorney requested that a Florida federal court allow him to withdraw from the case. Lawyer Douglas Kahle, who has been representing Samantha since she filed the lawsuit last month,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian girlfriend of a Belarusian dissident arrested when their 'hijacked' Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk is jailed for six years

The Russian girlfriend of a Belarusian dissident arrested when their Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk was sentenced to six years in prison yesterday. Sofia Sapega, 24, was detained alongside her Belarusian opposition activist boyfriend Roman Protasevich in May last year when their flight from Greece to Lithuania was grounded as it passed over Belarus.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova is seen for first time since her father began his 2.5 year jail term for bankruptcy fraud as she steps out with her Russian model mother Angela

Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova and her mother Angela were spotted out together in London on Friday after her disgraced tennis star father was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for hiding assets during bankruptcy proceedings. The mother-daughter duo walked close to one another, with Anna, 22,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Moment disabled teenager with assistance dog was refused entry to Wetherspoons in row with door staff who said it's 'against company policy' to let the animal in

A 19-year-old teenager has spoken of how they felt 'absolutely humiliated' after being refused entry to a Wetherspoons with an assistance dog. In a video River Cartledge can be seen pleading with the manager of The Five Swans in Newcastle to allow both him and Shih Tzu, Chico, inside the pub.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Someone's in a latte trouble… 500 kilos of cocaine worth £41million is seized at Nespresso plant in Switzerland

Swiss police on Thursday seized 500 kilos of cocaine worth £41million from a shipment of coffee beans delivered to a Nespresso plant, officials said. Workers at the plant in Romont, in the western Swiss canton of Fribourg, alerted authorities on Monday to a mysterious white powder found in sacks of coffee beans that had arrived from Brazil, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy