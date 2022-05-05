ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti labels Champions League final with Liverpool a 'DERBY' following two-year spell with enemies Everton... but expects Paris showdown to be 'very even' after Man City heroics

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is preparing for 'a derby' against Liverpool in the Champions League final after his time at Everton.

The Italian spent two seasons with the Toffees, guiding them to two mid-table finishes before leaving for Real Madrid last summer. Everton are now in a relegation battle in their first season without him.

Two late goals from Rodrygo and a Karim Benzema penalty in extra-time saw Ancelotti's Real knock Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday night, setting up a final with Everton's arch-rivals Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0q37_0fTsizrU00
Carlo Ancelotti's (L) Real Madrid face Jurgen Klopp's (R) Liverpool in Champions League final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixgCs_0fTsizrU00

The final will be a tournament-record fifth for Ancelotti, and his third against Liverpool, and the Real manager labelled the final in Paris on May 28 'a derby'.

'The feeling I have is that I am very happy to reach the final. Again against Liverpool, which is three finals as manager against them. I have lived in Liverpool for two years and it is a derby for me,' Ancelotti told Marca.

'I know Jurgen well, I have the utmost respect for him and his coaching staff. It's going to be a fantastic final. A very even final.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDbXR_0fTsizrU00
Real Madrid produced stunning comeback to beat Man City to reach Champions League final

The 62-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful season in Madrid and recently became the first manager to win all of Europe's top five leagues.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has managed four Champions League finals, winning just once. His Liverpool side last met Real in the final in 2018 when Mohamed Salah was injured early in a 3-1 loss for the Reds.

Real's fitness and strong mentality saw them past City, as Ancelotti explained: 'I have to thank the players, because they give it their all. Then there are many things, like Rodrygo coming out and scoring two goals and Vallejo coming out for the last five minutes and winning all the aerial duels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iUNp_0fTsizrU00
Liverpool last met Real in final in 2018 when Mohamed Salah was injured early in a 3-1 loss

'In extra time the most important thing was the head, the psychology. I knew that we had energy and that City could not be so good after having lost the advantage. The head was the most important.

'When everyone thought the game was over, a good combination was enough. We put all our energy into it. To win you need a bit of luck. They were very tough opponents, but the team never gave up. had everything: sacrifice, luck and energy. It was an intense game that we played very well'.

'Something strange has happened in this Champions League. We have played against very strong teams, against all the strong ones. The credit goes to the players and to a crowd that pushes, pushes and pushes... The weight of the shirt and the pride of the club they also play.'

The final will take place at the Stade de France later this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2n3z_0fTsizrU00
 Salah will be looking for revenge against Madrid in the final in Paris at the end of the month

