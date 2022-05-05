ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'How many years you think me and Sir Bobby will have to check?': Manchester United legend Patrice Evra pokes fun at old rivals City with bizarre mock-up of himself and England legend Charlton looking at the Champions League trophy

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has mocked rivals Manchester City after they were dumped out of the Champions League yet again.

City appeared to be cruising to the final when Riyad Mahrez put Pep Guardiola's side ahead on Wednesday night and were 5-3 up on aggregate until the 90th minute.

However, a late brace from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema's strike ensured Real Madrid defeated City 3-1 on the night and qualified for the final on a 6-5 aggregate win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCFmz_0fTshliL00
Patrice Evra mocks Manchester City after they were dumped out of the Champions League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lbh1h_0fTshliL00
City suffered a 6-5 defeat on aggregate to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals 

Following the game, Evra took to Instagram and Twitter to revel in his old rivals City's misery, as they continue to search for their first trophy in the UCL.

The semi-final defeat follows a 1-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final last season to add to the list of knock-out stage defeats under the guidance of Guardiola.

The former left-back, who won the competition with Man United in 2008, posted a photoshopped picture of 'himself' and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton with the European Cup while discussing where their rivals were mentioned on the trophy.

Charlton, 83, led United to their first win 40 years earlier, beating Benfica 4-1 in the Wembley final.

The Frenchman cheekily captioned the photo and wrote: 'Sir Bobby can you check for City's name again.

'Nope, still not there Pat…I love this game.'

He also added: 'How many years do you think me and Sir Bobby will have to check? 1, 5, 90 years.'

Guardiola's City will be hoping they can secure the Premier League title to avoid anymore criticism after failing to once again prove they're the best side in Europe.

Instead Liverpool or Real Madrid will earn those bragging rights when they meet in the final in Paris later this month.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'TURNED DOWN a Premier League offer' after being sacked by Manchester United... but he's now ready to return to management after just five months away from the dug-out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly turned down a Premier League offer among a number of offers to return to management since being sacked by Manchester United, according to reports in Norway. The Norwegian was dismissed by United back in November and swiftly replaced by interim boss Ralf Rangnick following a 4-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bale and Karius ousted, Ronaldo and Wijnaldum departed... and Zinedine Zidane left, came back, and left again! Ahead of the Champions League final, what's changed at Real Madrid and Liverpool since the 2018 showdown?

It seemed unlikely heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, but Real Madrid pulled off another miraculous comeback to save themselves against Manchester City and by the end of extra-time, another Houdini act had been accomplished. And so the 13-time European winners progress to Paris on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's always nice to score... it's a big three points': Eddie Nketiah hails Arsenal's performance against Leeds and shares pride after scoring his double - with Mikel Arteta insisting the club 'adores' the in-form striker

In-form Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has hailed his side's performance in their crucial win against Leeds, a result which saw them tighten their grip on fourth place. Nketiah scored a superb brace inside the first 10 minutes at the Emirates to put the hosts in cruise control, although they were made to withstand late pressure when Diego Llorente tucked home to set up a nervy finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Eddie Howe warns Newcastle to be 'very careful' and admits there is a 'huge gap' between the Magpies and Liverpool and Manchester City

Given they have as good as sprinted the second half of a marathon, there is no great shame in Newcastle's race appearing to be run. They have been on TV in recent weeks more so because of interest in the opposition, and not because of wider fascination in their own top-flight peril. Such jeopardy evaporated in early March when they took 20 points from 24. For that, they deserve enormous credit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bobby Charlton
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Patrice Evra
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland are plotting an ambitious move to sign Jobe Bellingham – the younger brother of Dortmund star Jude – after inviting Birmingham City teenager and his family to Stadium of Light last month

Sunderland invited Jobe Bellingham and his family to the Stadium of Light last month as they explore an ambitious move to sign the Birmingham City teenager, Sportsmail can reveal. However, the Black Cats will almost certainly need to win promotion to the Championship for any deal for the 16-year-old to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Embattled golf legend Phil Mickelson gambled away $40M in just four years and placed 50 bets in 20 minutes in front of stunned journalist, biography claims

Phil Mickelson racked up $40 million in gambling losses from 2010 to 2014 and flaunted his betting habit in front of an astonished reporter, according to the PGA star's biographer. Federal auditors discovered the steep losses while investigating Mickelson's role in an insider trading scheme, according to an excerpt from...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'My apologies!' Kay Burley is left red faced after confusing Dennis Waterman with Popstars namesake Pete in since-deleted social media gaffe after paying tribute to late actor

Kay Burley has apologised after confusing Dennis Waterman with another TV star after his death aged 74 was announced on Sunday. The news presenter, 61, made the embarrassing error when she paid tribute to a 'Pete Waterman', not Dennis Waterman in a Twitter tribute. Pete Waterman is a record producer...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Todd Boehly watches on at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea's season continues to fizzle out… but Thomas Tuchel has little sympathy for his players after Wolves' late equaliser

Thomas Tuchel and Cesar Azpilicueta sifted through the problems and possible reasons without settling on an explanation for Chelsea's collapse. Seven Premier League games since the international break in March have yielded only eight points for the Blues, a dispiriting run of form littered with mistakes and lapses in concentration untypical of a team that suddenly seems weary and anxious for this campaign to be over.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#The Champions League#Real Madrid#Ucl#Benfica 4 1#Frenchman
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen wins the inaugural Miami Grand Prix after passing Charles Leclerc early on and holding off his Ferrari following late safety car... with George Russell pipping Lewis Hamilton to fifth

Somewhere inside this glitzy show lay a half-decent race, and as the chequered flag was waved on a sultry Floridian afternoon Max Verstappen proved himself a worthy winner. While the scriptwriters may have preferred Lewis Hamilton capping this inaugural Miami Grand Prix spectacular with victory, the British superstar began and finished sixth — further proof that his Mercedes is out of the running even with a long-time superman at the controls.
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish says Manchester City are 'in the driving seat' after hitting top gear in their thumping of Newcastle to answer his Champions League critics

Pep Guardiola is not a man for predictions, so it was unusual to hear him confidently say that this title race would not come down to goal difference a little over a week ago. Manchester City were trailing by a few at that point — but not any more. Nine unanswered goals later, they now stand four clear of Liverpool.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Man City are dealt a major injury blow as Ruben Dias is ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring issue in emphatic win over Newcastle, with Kyle Walker and John Stones also out for final three games

Manchester City are left with more injury issues, with Pep Guardiola ruling out a trio of first-choice defenders for the final three games of this absorbing title race. Ruben Dias limped out at half-time of Sunday’s five-goal mauling of Newcastle United after suffering a hamstring problem. Guardiola confirmed that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford have gone through three managers this season and have still been relegated... lessons are not being learned and it is time to question whether their trigger-happy approach works in the Premier League

As they trudged out of Selhurst Park, old foe Wilfried Zaha's match-winning penalty having confirmed Watford's second Premier League relegation in three seasons, there was a fitting end to the day. Little defence was offered up by some of Watford's players, under orders not to speak to anybody other than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Denmark's Euro 2020 hero and Antonio Rudiger's potential replacement are among the top young talents attracting interest from the Premier League... as we look at Bundesliga, LaLiga and Serie A starlets

Ligue 1 has announced their five ‘Young Player of the Year’ nominees, so we have decided to take a look at the similar groups of players from Germany, Spain and Italy. The French league's list includes Arsenal defender William Saliba, who is currently on loan at Marseille, RC Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, Lyon defender Castello Lukeba, PSG defender Nuno Mendes and Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart: Bundesliga champions are held to a draw at home as Sasa Kalajdzic's second-half header keeps visitors' hopes of avoiding relegation play-off alive

Sasa Kalajdzic earned relegation-threatened Stuttgart a 2-2 draw at league champion Bayern Munich on Sunday to ensure three teams will be fighting for survival in the Bundesliga’s final round. Kalajdzic’s 52nd-minute equaliser was enough to move Stuttgart three points behind Hertha Berlin - which has an inferior goal difference...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland will make a decision on his future 'in the next week', as Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl admits he 'wouldn't be surprised if he moved'... with Man City set to trigger striker's £63m release clause this summer

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are readying themselves for the departure of star striker Erling Haaland, with 'clarity' around his future expected next week. That's the view of sporting director Sebastian Kehl who also admitted that he would not be surprised if the Norwegian striker left the club this summer. Sportsmail...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insists Wilfried Zaha, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise are all capable of performing their defensive duties after the trio started together for the first time in Eagles' win over Watford

Patrick Vieira believes attackers Wilfried Zaha, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise are capable of satisfying his defensive demands allowing him to field them together more often. For the first time in the Premier League this season, Vieira was able to start the exciting trio together in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win against Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Look who's still piling up the tons! Sir Alastair Cook scores century in both innings for the first time in his career in Essex's sluggish draw with Yorkshire

Sir Alastair Cook scored a century in both innings for the first time in his illustrious career as Essex and Yorkshire fought out a sluggish LV= Insurance County Championship draw. Cook, England’s leading Test run-scorer and a veteran of 19 years at first-class level, hit an unbeaten 102 in the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid: Yannick Carrasco's penalty gives Diego Simeone's side derby victory over LaLiga winners and all but seals Champions League qualification

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid for the first time in their new stadium and took a huge step towards qualification for the Champions League next season. They are six points clear of fifth placed Betis with three games left to play after beating an under-strength Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropoliano at the fifth time of asking.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool will find it 'tough' to win the Premier League title race... but claims Manchester City cannot be called a 'super club' until Pep Guardiola's side lift the Champions League

Liverpool face a stiff task to win the Premier League but are a bigger club than Manchester City because of their Champions League success, says Jamie Carragher. Jurgen Klopp's contenders are three points and four goals behind City after their rivals at the top capitalised on their game in hand by beating Newcastle 5-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy