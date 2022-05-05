'How many years you think me and Sir Bobby will have to check?': Manchester United legend Patrice Evra pokes fun at old rivals City with bizarre mock-up of himself and England legend Charlton looking at the Champions League trophy

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has mocked rivals Manchester City after they were dumped out of the Champions League yet again.

City appeared to be cruising to the final when Riyad Mahrez put Pep Guardiola's side ahead on Wednesday night and were 5-3 up on aggregate until the 90th minute.

However, a late brace from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema's strike ensured Real Madrid defeated City 3-1 on the night and qualified for the final on a 6-5 aggregate win.

Following the game, Evra took to Instagram and Twitter to revel in his old rivals City's misery, as they continue to search for their first trophy in the UCL.

The semi-final defeat follows a 1-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the final last season to add to the list of knock-out stage defeats under the guidance of Guardiola.

The former left-back, who won the competition with Man United in 2008, posted a photoshopped picture of 'himself' and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton with the European Cup while discussing where their rivals were mentioned on the trophy.

Charlton, 83, led United to their first win 40 years earlier, beating Benfica 4-1 in the Wembley final.

The Frenchman cheekily captioned the photo and wrote: 'Sir Bobby can you check for City's name again.

'Nope, still not there Pat…I love this game.'

He also added: 'How many years do you think me and Sir Bobby will have to check? 1, 5, 90 years.'

Guardiola's City will be hoping they can secure the Premier League title to avoid anymore criticism after failing to once again prove they're the best side in Europe.

Instead Liverpool or Real Madrid will earn those bragging rights when they meet in the final in Paris later this month.