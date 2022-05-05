ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Five forgotten Real Madrid players once worth £315m could win Champions League despite combined 12 appearances

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFcII_0fTshC1200

FIVE forgotten Real Madrid players could win the Champions League this season despite making just 12 appearances between them in the competition.

Los Blancos beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate on Wednesday to set up a final clash against Liverpool on May 28 at the Stade de France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMEVS_0fTshC1200
Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard could win the Champions League despite being peripheral figures this season Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUyB9_0fTshC1200
Los Blancos flop Luka Jovic has appeared in just three European Cup games this term Credit: Getty

A double from Rodrygo and an extra-time strike from Karim Benzema completed an emphatic comeback victory.

And a number of players could be set to pick up a winners medal should Real beat the Reds, despite being peripheral figures under Carlo Ancelotti.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Isco and Dani Ceballos have all struggled for game time this season.

Real splashed big bucks on the five players, with their combined transfer fees coming in at a whopping £315m.

Tottenham icon Bale cost £86m when Real signed him in 2013, while the LaLiga champions forked out up to £130m to prise Eden Hazard away from Chelsea in 2019.

The Spanish side also splashed £58m on Luka Jovic in 2019 after he banged in 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Isco cost £25m from Malaga in 2013, while Real paid Real Betis around £16m in 2017 for Ceballos.

Only ex-Arsenal loanee Ceballos featured in the 3-1 second leg win against City in what was his fourth Champions League appearance.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Bale has appeared twice in Europe's premier competition, with Hazard and Jovic each playing three times.

Isco meanwhile is yet to get any minutes so far under Ancelotti, despite being on the bench for eight of Real's matches.

Real are set to compete in their first Champions League final since 2018 where they beat Liverpool 3-1.

Welsh winger Bale scored twice in that match, and fans are backing him to 'rise like the Undertaker' to star against the Merseyside outfit again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ82W_0fTshC1200
Ex-Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has been limited to four substitute appearances in Europe this campaign Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbWpz_0fTshC1200
Spanish playmaker Isco is yet to feature in the Champions League under Carlo Ancelotti Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Ceballos
Person
Isco
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#Real Betis#The Champions League#Reds#Tottenham#Spanish#Eintracht Frankfurt#Sun Bingo Get#Hazard
The US Sun

‘Getting mocked every week’ – Rio Ferdinand slams Man Utd flops for ‘downing tools’ and lacking ‘fight’ amid horror run

RIO FERDINAND has slammed the current Manchester United side after another embarrassing defeat in the Premier League. Ralf Rangnick's men were humbled against Brighton on Saturday, losing 4-0 at the Amex Stadium. And now former centre-back Ferdinand has torn into the club again, as they were officially confirmed to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Ex-Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas set to replace Vahid Halilhodzic as Morocco boss opening door for Hakim Ziyech return

FORMER Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas could become the next Morocco coach, which paves the way for Hakim Ziyech's return - reports suggest. That is according to Le360, who report that the Atlas Lions' boss Vahid Halilhodzic may soon be sacked and Villas-Boas is the favourite to replace him ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
421K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy