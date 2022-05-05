Five forgotten Real Madrid players once worth £315m could win Champions League despite combined 12 appearances

FIVE forgotten Real Madrid players could win the Champions League this season despite making just 12 appearances between them in the competition.

Los Blancos beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate on Wednesday to set up a final clash against Liverpool on May 28 at the Stade de France.

Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard could win the Champions League despite being peripheral figures this season Credit: AP

Los Blancos flop Luka Jovic has appeared in just three European Cup games this term Credit: Getty

A double from Rodrygo and an extra-time strike from Karim Benzema completed an emphatic comeback victory.

And a number of players could be set to pick up a winners medal should Real beat the Reds, despite being peripheral figures under Carlo Ancelotti.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Isco and Dani Ceballos have all struggled for game time this season.

Real splashed big bucks on the five players, with their combined transfer fees coming in at a whopping £315m.

Tottenham icon Bale cost £86m when Real signed him in 2013, while the LaLiga champions forked out up to £130m to prise Eden Hazard away from Chelsea in 2019.

The Spanish side also splashed £58m on Luka Jovic in 2019 after he banged in 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Isco cost £25m from Malaga in 2013, while Real paid Real Betis around £16m in 2017 for Ceballos.

Only ex-Arsenal loanee Ceballos featured in the 3-1 second leg win against City in what was his fourth Champions League appearance.

Bale has appeared twice in Europe's premier competition, with Hazard and Jovic each playing three times.

Isco meanwhile is yet to get any minutes so far under Ancelotti, despite being on the bench for eight of Real's matches.

Real are set to compete in their first Champions League final since 2018 where they beat Liverpool 3-1.

Welsh winger Bale scored twice in that match, and fans are backing him to 'rise like the Undertaker' to star against the Merseyside outfit again.

Ex-Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has been limited to four substitute appearances in Europe this campaign Credit: Getty