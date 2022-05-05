ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Area Gas and Diesel Prices Are Soaring Again

By Barry Richard
FUN 107
FUN 107
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, the good old days when gas prices were reasonable and eating seafood and steak was affordable. Prices are soaring for everything from food to gas to clothing, and the experts say we may not have seen the worst of it yet. Wednesday was one of those days that...

fun107.com

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Massachusetts Cracking Down on Abusing Disability Parking Placards

We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

This New Bedford Taxi Stand Seems to Be Totally Illegal

A giant pet peeve of mine is when people think that rules apply to everyone else but not them. We saw a lot of that during the pandemic, such as when politicians ordered hair salons closed and then got their hair done on the sly or when they ordered people to wear masks and went without them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Traffic
City
New Bedford, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Seekonk, MA
State
Massachusetts State
CBS Pittsburgh

The impacts of the rising cost of diesel fuel

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The cost to fill up using diesel fuel is near an all-time high.But it may also leave you footing the bill. It is not just limited to trucking companies. It also impacts farming and trade industries. According to AAA, a gallon of diesel cost about $3.45 this time last year. This year, the price has skyrocketed. The sign at the Flying J truck stop in Westmoreland County tells the tale. There are few commodities that are better barometers for increased diesel fuel prices than groceries. Generally speaking, the cost of food is significantly increased because of the cost of diesel. Now, there are a number of economic factors that experts say are the reasons. First, there is supply and demand. Stores of diesel are low as more trucks are rolling post-pandemic and diesel production and refining have yet to catch up. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is also playing a role. Either way, it is not much fun for consumers. 
GREENSBURG, PA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy