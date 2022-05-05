New Bedford Area Gas and Diesel Prices Are Soaring Again
By Barry Richard
FUN 107
4 days ago
Ah, the good old days when gas prices were reasonable and eating seafood and steak was affordable. Prices are soaring for everything from food to gas to clothing, and the experts say we may not have seen the worst of it yet. Wednesday was one of those days that...
We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
A giant pet peeve of mine is when people think that rules apply to everyone else but not them. We saw a lot of that during the pandemic, such as when politicians ordered hair salons closed and then got their hair done on the sly or when they ordered people to wear masks and went without them.
A seaside estate in Barnstable has something for every member of the family. It's a dream home -- if you can afford it. Coming in at $30 million (perhaps the most expensive home on the market in Massachusetts), this Cape Cod property has all the amenities you could want. Let's...
I recently published a piece on these pages detailing nearly a dozen of my favorite area daycations. Minute Man National Historical Park, which includes portions of Concord and Lexington, Massachusetts, was not a part of that article because I felt it was worth of its own article. To say Massachusetts...
A longtime New Bedford discount produce store will be permanently closing later this month. Jansal Valley Provisions – which is the retail shop for Sid Wainer & Son – is shutting its doors for good on May 14, and as part of that, Friendly Fruit will also be closing.
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The cost to fill up using diesel fuel is near an all-time high.But it may also leave you footing the bill. It is not just limited to trucking companies. It also impacts farming and trade industries. According to AAA, a gallon of diesel cost about $3.45 this time last year. This year, the price has skyrocketed. The sign at the Flying J truck stop in Westmoreland County tells the tale. There are few commodities that are better barometers for increased diesel fuel prices than groceries. Generally speaking, the cost of food is significantly increased because of the cost of diesel. Now, there are a number of economic factors that experts say are the reasons. First, there is supply and demand. Stores of diesel are low as more trucks are rolling post-pandemic and diesel production and refining have yet to catch up. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is also playing a role. Either way, it is not much fun for consumers.
Looks like we have a bit more time to get our REAL IDs. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles says the new deadline for the updated form of identification is May 3, 2023, an extension granted due to COVID-19 delays. You will need the ID to fly domestically and to...
