I’m a cleaning expert & your laundry routine is making your hay fever worse – my tips are free & will banish itchy eyes

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
HAY FEVER suffers may begin to start feeling stuffy again soon.

And it isn't just from the pollen outside.

Doing your laundry correctly can help reduce allergies for hay fever sufferers Credit: Getty

A cleaning expert has revealed how pollen can cling onto fabrics and the way your doing your laundry could be making your allergies worse.

During May, grass allergies are rife, and people may suffer with itchy eyes, a cough, an itchy nose, and fatigue.

So it's time to start preparing for hay fever season.

Luckily, the cleaning expert has a few laundry tips that will help lessen the blow of allergies.

Speaking to the Express, experts at Christy England explained how washing your bedding regularly is extremely important in the spring and summer months.

You should wash your bed linen once a week to help reduce the effects of allergies.

It will help reduce pollen trapped onto your bed sheets and sweat as the nights get warmer.

Choosing the right bed linen is also important, Lucy Ackroyd, Head of Design at Christy, said: "Choose a cool bed linen made with blended anti-allergy hollowfibre and microfibre to minimise the buildup of dust mites.

"If you suffer from heavy night sweats due to your hay fever or allergies, make sure you change your bedding at least twice a week to keep your fabric feeling clean and fresh."

She added it was also important to regularly wash your clothes and change outfits when you get home - so that pollen isn't being transferred around the home.

It's also a good idea to shower as soon as you get home if you have hay fever as you will likely have pollen on your hair and skin and clothes.

Washing this off immediately will stop pollen travelling around your surfaces.

This includes the fabric of your sofa and your bedsheets.

Your mattress could also increase the effects of hay fever, so opt for one made of memory foam to reduce space for pollen to hide.

Lastly, ensure your bedroom is clean by hoovering regularly and dusting to get rid of dust mites and pollen that will increase your allergies.

