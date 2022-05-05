ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning to anyone who burns candles at home over ‘potentially serious health risks’

By Vanessa Chalmers
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANY homes are filled with the scent of candles in the evening to create a cosy feeling.

But a chemistry doctor has said people should be “careful” with how often they burn candles, due to their potential harmful health risks.

Many homes are made cosy with scented candles, but an expert has advised burning them less frequently Credit: Getty
Dr Dan Gubler said to be "careful" with how frequently you burn candles Credit: Tiktok/@drdangubler

Dr Dan Gubler, a chemistry doctor and former professor, said candles are a form of indoor pollution which people often don’t think about.

He said in a TikTok video that is fast becoming viral, that breathing candle fumes is “not good for the body”.

He warned: “There have been a lot of clinical studies that have come out recently showing that frequently burning indoor candles can cause serious health problems, including inhibiting the ability of cells, especially in the bladder, to grow normally.

“Candles are made of cheap paraffin wax, they're made of artificial fragrances and dyes.

“And when we burn that it gives off carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, benzopyrene, toluene and other volatile compounds.

“They're not good for the body. They interfere with the body's ability to reproduce [cells].”

Dr Gubler said there is “no quality control” to ensure candles are safe.

“We’re just buying these and breathing them in, and it's a big problem,” he said.

“So be careful. If you're burning a candle once in a while in a well ventilated space, I wouldn't worry about it. But chronic burning could be a big deal.”

What's the evidence?

There is no direct evidence that candle use can lead to disease.

Still, many research teams have theorised that the toxic fumes generated by the wax and wick could be harmful in the long term.

Some studies find that burning paraffin wax releases volatile compounds - like toluene, mentioned by Dr Gubler - and these have been linked to a higher risk of cancer.

However, some experts argue that the amount of volatile compounds released by candles is so small it can’t be proven to cause cancer in humans.

For example, a 2007 study funded by the European Candle Association examined every major type of wax for 300 toxic chemicals.

The researchers found the level of chemicals released by each type of candle was well below the amount that would cause human health problems, Healthline reported.

One study referenced by Dr Gubler previously warned that burning candles in poorly ventilated rooms in the long term may lead to bladder cancer.

The paper said “occasional use of scented candles is not likely to exert any carcinogenic effect”.

But “frequent burning of scented candles for years and using them within poorly ventilated rooms may hypothetically increase the risk of bladder cancer”.

Scientists at South Carolina State University claimed that long-term exposure to fumes given off by paraffin wax could lead to cancer, allergies and asthma.

Dr Ruhullah Massoudi, who worked on the 2009 study, said: "For a person who lights a candle every day for years or just uses them frequently, inhalation of these dangerous pollutants drifting in the air could contribute to the development of health risks like cancer, common allergies and even asthma."

On the back of this study, experts at Cancer Research UK and the British Lung Foundation said people should feel reassured there is no direct link between candle use and serious health conditions.

But if you’re a fan of candles, it may be advisable to open a window when you light one.

This is especially true if you have a respiratory problem like asthma and feel your symptoms worsen around candles.

Be Kind Stop the hate
3d ago

I'm addressing this, I am a candle maker. Soy candles are 100% natural! they do not omit toxins nor are they unhealthy. soy is made from soy beans a renewable source. I REPEAT SOY CANDLES ARE 100% NATURAL!!!!

Kerry Tait
3d ago

I have been burning candles for well over 50 years. I probably should be dead by now. First I ever heard anything like this.

The US Sun

