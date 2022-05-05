ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul pays respect to Canelo and slams Eddie Hearn for ‘inheriting daddy’s company’ as he is praised by boxing champ

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago
JAKE PAUL has hailed Canelo Alvarez - but also took another shot at Eddie Hearn.

The outspoken YouTuber-turned-boxer and now promoter continues to shake up the fight world with his antics and opinions.

Jake Paul has thanked Canelo Alvarez for recognising his impact in boxing Credit: Rex
The YouTuber then took aim at Eddie Hearn for 'inheriting daddy's company' Credit: Getty

One of those is that the 5-0 star believes that he will be ready, despite never facing a pro boxer, to step into the ring with the legendary Canelo.

Matchroom’s Hearn recently labelled the American “delusional” for those comments.

The Mexican, who is currently preparing to face Dmitry Bivol, was asked about Paul’s remarks ahead of this weekend’s battle.

And despite stating that a fight with “The Problem Child” was not his immediate concern, he was open to a potential showdown in two years while he also praised his impact on boxing.

Upon hearing Canelo’s words, Paul took to Twitter to express his gratitude as he hailed him a real champion and someone that recognised him as an individual that is trying to grow the sport.

He tweeted: “Much to respect to @canelo here. Because he’s done the impossible & created his own lane and legacy he can recognize the optimism required to do something that has never been done before.

“While this interviewer & @EddieHearn call it delusion, the greats call it self belief.”

And then Paul decided to take aim at Hearn as he said that not everyone has successful businesses to take over from their parents.

He added: “Not everyone inherits their daddy’s company like Eddie Hearn.

“Some of us have to believe in ourselves when we had absolutely nothing and foresee no possible way of overcoming our circumstances other than self belief.”

Hearn and Paul were forced to cancel their $1million charity bet on the winner of Katie Taylor's bout with Amanda Serrano.

The duo made the wager last week before Taylor overcame Serrano in front of a packed Madison Square Garden on a historic night for women's boxing.

But Hearn won't be walking away with Paul's money, after it emerged that promoters are not allowed to bet on their own fights.

The duo do have an alternative in the works.

Matchroom chief Hearn, 42, said prior to Taylor's win: "I'd love to sit here, be billy big balls and go 'he can keep it' but we were actually advised as promoters that we shouldn't be betting on our own fights which I feel dreadful about because it would have been beautiful to take a million off of him.

"But we are coming up with something else for charity.

"So myself and Jake have been coming up with an alternative which is going to make you laugh a lot.

"It probably involves me getting knocked out, but that’s only if Katie loses.

"If not, it’s going involve Jake Paul getting knocked out."

