ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

The end of The Knowledge: Report says black cab driver's 150-year-old London map test should be scrapped and minicabs allowed to use bus lanes and be hailed in the street

By Jessica Warren For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The world-famous exam for London taxi drivers should be scrapped, according to a report published yesterday by an economic think tank.

The Adam Smith Institute called for The Knowledge, the exam that requires drivers to memorise 25,000 streets and 100,000 landmarks within a six-mile radius of Charing Cross, to be stopped amid the rise of ride-hailing apps such as Uber.

The report argued that there is 'no reason' to keep the test, as there are now 'regularly-updated GPS and traffic-mapping systems'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMLQ7_0fTsdfzT00
The Knowledge is an exam that requires drivers to memorise 25,000 streets and 100,000 landmarks within a six-mile radius of Charing Cross

This has been met with anger from general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, Steve McNamara.

What is The Knowledge of London?

The Knowledge of London is a world-famous exam run by Transport For London.

It is a requirement for all Black cab drivers in the city.

To pass, drivers must memorise 25,000 streets and 100,000 landmarks within a six-mile radius of Charing Cross.

The entire process can take up to four years and includes seven stages and multiple interviews.

It was introduced in 1865, and includes a learning guide detailing 320 routes (known as runs) within the six mile radius of Charing Cross.

Drivers must learn the routes, plus all the roads and landmarks within a quarter mile radius of the start and end points of each route.

Most people who take the Knowledge exam use a scooter to help learn the runs.

'A satnav is no substitute for a professional driver’s knowledge and experience, especially in a busy, ever-evolving city like ours,' he told The Sun.

'This report seems to advocate for a race to bottom, which would undermine the quality of the important service licensed taxis provide and seriously jeopardise passenger safety.'

He said removing the test altogether would be 'catastrophic' for both passengers and the taxi industry, and previously argued that it needs to be 'made more relevant to the 21st Century'.

However the report insisted that: 'Despite protestations from the Black Cab lobby, the Knowledge does not in fact provide significant additional knowledge above that which may be gained from the constant directional and traffic updates that are fed into navigational systems.

'This requirement acts as a screen against potential drivers, costing drivers thousands of pounds and years of their life for a skill which is largely obsolete.'

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham, has called for the 'long overdue' deregulation of the Black cab industry.

'The revolution in consumer choice that services like Uber brought needs to be matched with the way the state sees taxi services,' he told the paper.

The Adam Smith Institute's report also called for ride hailing to be made easier, and suggested that people should be able to hail all private hire vehicles from the pavement.

This, it said, would ' create [a[ more reactive and flexible transport for all licence holders'.

Other suggestions include allowing all private hire vehicles to use bus lanes, with current restrictions only allowing taxis and wheelchair-accessible private hire vehicles to use the routes alongside buses.

It argued that this is 'highly unfair' and 'makes transport less reliable, slower, and expensive for users'.

The report called for 'proper reform' of the licensing system, 'to reflect the modern, innovative transport services which have contorted their way around stringent and mismatching regulations'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvBKU_0fTsdfzT00
Most people who take the Knowledge exam use a scooter to help learn the 320 runs, and 100,000 landmarks

Part of this includes 'lower[ing] the bar of entry' to create more competition, and welcome more drivers and types of vehicles into the industry.

One of its suggestions includes ‘paratransit light vehicles’, similar to small buses, which could run regularly on high-demand routes for small numbers of passengers.

They are used in the US, Japan and Italy.

The report concludes: 'Old, even ancient, legislation continues to blight the development of transport services and the investment that 16 follows.

'Without urgent reform, the Government will continue to betray millions of service users and operators, and the tens of thousands of businesses that are boosted by freer transport.'

Comments / 1

Related
The Charleston Press

Pilot was forced to make a U-turn midflight and return to the airport to remove first-class passenger because she didn’t comply with the airline policies, newly released video shows new details about the incident

Wearing face mask during flight and on airports was one of the last pandemic measures that was officially cancelled on April 18. According to a federal judge ruling, it is no longer compulsory to wear a mask during flights and inside airports, but travelers remain strongly encouraged to wear face masks or face coverings and keep everyone as safe as possible including the airline workers. Up until the latest ruling, airports and airlines strictly enforced all the pandemic measures, a two-year-long period in which a record number of incidents on flights was recorded mostly due to face mask related policies.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

People trafficking 'kingpin' suspect from Iran, 29, who 'bought death-trap boats in Turkey and delivered them to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands' is arrested in London raid

The suspected 'kingpin' of a Channel people smuggling gang was held during a police swoop in London earlier today. Detectives say Iranian-born Hewa Rahimpur, 29, was arrested during a planned operation in east London and is due to appear in court tomorrow. Rahimpur is suspected of being a 'major player'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Bus Routes#Black Cab#Deregulation#Taxis#The Adam Smith Institute#Gps#The Knowledge Of London#Transport For London#Knowledge
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Uber
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment Mexican Hoon Cartel take over a busy Australian highway doing burnouts as they hold the government to ransom saying their wild stunts will continue unless their demands are met

A gang of hoons have been slammed for endangering the public by performing wild stunts on major roads for clout on social media. The notorious rev-heads shared footage of several daredevil drivers doing burnouts on the Gateway Bridge in Brisbane's eastern suburbs on Wednesday. Police slammed the Mexican Hoon Cartel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Abandoned toddler is united with Australian relatives and issued with emergency passport as the heartbreaking search for her mother continues in Mexico

An abandoned toddler who was found wandering barefoot and alone at a church in Mexico has been reunited with Australian relatives. The desperate search remains for two-year-old Adelynn's mother Tahnee Shanks, 32, who was reported missing with the child's father Jorge Aguirre Astudillo. Little Adelynn was spotted outside the chapel...
AMERICAS
BoardingArea

A Look at the New Suites and Seats for Qantas’ 20 Hour Flights from Sydney to London and New York

Check out the new Qantas first class suites that will be making the 20 hour journeys from Australia to NYC and London! Plus, a new special zone as well. Yesterday, Qantas announced their order for 12 new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that will give the airline the ability to fly the super long-haul routes of Sydney to New York and London. Now, we have a look at what the inside of these aircraft will look like for those that want this flight!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy