Guy Sebastian tests positive for Covid and is forced to postpone tour dates amid court trial: 'I am absolutely gutted'

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Guy Sebastian has been forced to cancel two shows of his T.R.U.T.H tour after testing positive to Covid.

The 40-year-old singer was set to perform in Cairns on May 10 and Townsville on May 11.

Guy postponed both shows after testing positive to Covid on Thursday, just hours after attending court in the trial of his long-serving agent Titus Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47H6Vd_0fTsde6k00
'I am absolutely gutted': Guy Sebastian has been forced to cancel tour dates after testing positive to Covid amid court trial

'I am absolutely gutted! I was so looking forward to performing in Cairns & Townsville next week,' he said in a media release.

'I'm so sorry to disappoint my fans and I promise to do something even more special once I'm able to perform as a thank you for your patience and understanding.'

All ticket holders to the Cairns and Townsville shows will be contacted via email.

Guy will resume his tour from the Gold Coast on Friday, May 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukYlX_0fTsde6k00
Cancelled: The 40-year-old singer was set to perform in Cairns on May 10 and Townsville on May 11. Guy has postponed both shows after testing positive to Covid on Thursday

It comes after Sebastian gave evidence in the trial of his long-serving agent Titus Day at the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney on Wednesday.

Day is accused of embezzling about $900,000 from his client over seven years, which the celebrity manager has forcefully denied.

Day has pleaded not guilty to 50 charges of embezzlement as a clerk or servant, and 50 alternative counts of stealing. The charges relate to about $900,000 in allegedly missing royalties and performance fees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vg1Xj_0fTsde6k00
Court: It comes after Sebastian gave evidence in the trial of his long-serving agent Titus Day at the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney on Wednesday

The Crown claims Day received payments on behalf of his client between 2013 and 2020, but rather than forwarding the money to Sebastian, kept it for his own purposes.

The amounts of money the 49-year-old is alleged to have embezzled range from $361.34 in royalties to $187,524 in performance fees.

Day, a qualified lawyer, first managed Sebastian in 2007 while working for 22 Management, run by Sean Anderson.

Sebastian had about nine months left on a three-year contract when Day approached him in July 2009 to join his own new company 6 Degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpwNJ_0fTsde6k00
Claims: Day is accused of embezzling about $900,000 from his client over seven years, which the celebrity manager has forcefully denied 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

