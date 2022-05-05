ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘Fighting’ like Real, Nadal saves 4 match points to advance

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal saved four match points to defeat David Goffin in three sets in the Spaniard’s second...

ktvz.com

KTVZ

Nadal not worried after Madrid exit, keeps focus on Paris

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal isn’t losing any sleep after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open. His focus hasn’t changed. It’s still all about getting ready for the French Open in a few weeks. He says he know the path to “arrive (in Paris) with real options.” Nadal came to Madrid without being able to prepare properly because of a six-week injury layoff. He said ideally he should have skipped the tournament, but in the end was happy with how it turned out.
KTVZ

Djokovic playing his ‘best’ tennis ahead of French Open

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic is optimistic about his game going into the French Open despite going another week without a title. The top-ranked Djokovic is yet to win a trophy this season while trying to regain his best form after not being allowed to play in the Australian Open because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic lost to young sensation Carlos Alcaraz in three sets in the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Saturday but said this week was “the best that I have played this year.” The Serb will next play in Rome this week before heading to Roland Garros.
KTVZ

Levante scores late to beat Sociedad in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Gonzalo Melero has converted a 90th-minute penalty kick as Levante defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 to keep alive its chances of escaping relegation in the Spanish league. The victory lifted Levante from last place and left the Valencia club three points from safety ahead of the weekend matches. The loss hurt Sociedad’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League as it stayed in sixth place, five points behind Atlético Madrid in the fourth and final qualification spot. It was the fourth consecutive winless match for the Basque Country club.
KTVZ

Monaco wins 8th straight game to move into second place

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored twice as Monaco won 2-1 at Lille to notch an eighth straight win and move up to second place in the French league. Monaco is level on 65 points with Marseille but leads on goal difference ahead of Marseille’s game at Lorient on Sunday. Second spot secures automatic qualfication for next season’s Champions League and there are two rounds remaining after this weekend. Tchouaméni scored his first from just outside the penalty area in the 42nd minute. English midfielder Angel Gomes equalized midway through the second half for 10th-place Lille, last season’s French champion. Tchouaméni netted again in the 75th.
KTVZ

Guardiola gets spiky with Liverpool over City title rivalry

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola’s team is top of the English Premier League playing a widely admired style of soccer. But that didn’t stop the Manchester City manager claiming Sunday that “everyone in this country supports Liverpool.” He gave the title rivalry a spiky edge after City went three points clear of Liverpool with three games to go by routing Newcastle 5-0. Guardiola accused another reporter of being a Liverpool fan in response to a routine question about the win.
Reuters

Albon dyeing to score more points for Williams

May 9 (Reuters) - Something was in the hair for Alexander Albon at the Miami Grand Prix as the Williams Formula One driver jokingly credited a splash of red dye for his second points scoring finish in three races. The British-born Thai racer turned up at last month's Australian Grand...
