Chelsea 'now believe they WILL get green light for their takeover to be completed, with the government keeping hold of Roman Abramovich's disputed £1.6bn loan until the issue is resolved' - and £1bn going to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine

 3 days ago

Chelsea reportedly expect Roman Abramovich's sale of the club to go through with the UK Government set to keep the £1.6bn loan owed to their departing owner temporarily.

Fears have grown this week that Abramovich, who is selling his shares after being sanctioned by the Government in March over his links to Vladimir Putin, could renege on his promise to write off the loan and leave the Blues in jeopardy.

Doing so would throw a major spanner in the works for any potential takeover, as UK ministers approving the sale want none of the proceeds from it to go to the Russian.

Chelsea are reportedly expecting Roman Abramovich's sale of the club to now be completed

Instead, they are keen for the money to go towards helping rebuild Ukraine after they were invaded by Russian troops.

News of Abramovich attempting to restructure the takeover agreement - which would require Chelsea's parent company, Fordstam, to pay off the debt held in trust at Jersey-based company Camberley International Investments - came as a shock to Government officials.

However, The Times are now reporting that Chelsea will be able to complete their sale as long as no money is paid to Camberley, which appears to be linked to Abramovich or members of his family, until the Government is satisfied that none of the £1.6bn will end up in his pocket.

Over £2.5bn will instead go straight to the Government, allowing them to pay £1bn to the crisis in Ukraine and hold the rest until other issues with the trust are resolved.

The UK Government is now set to keep Abramovich's £1.6bn loan until they are confident none of it will fall into his pocket
That will allow Todd Boehly's consortium, which has been named preferred bidder, to get the takeover deal over the line

A consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, which has been named as the preferred bidder, was locked in talks with Chelsea's banking adviser the Raine Group on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day the group, whose period of exclusivity as the preferred bidder ends on Friday, were involved in meetings with Government ministers, including former chancellor George Osborne.

While a solution to the loan problem is yet to be found, both Chelsea and the Boehly consortium are said to be confident that the Government will issue a licence for the completion of the sale.

The west London outfit is currently operating on a special licence provided by the Government in the wake of sanctions imposed on Abramovich.

Fears had grown amid reports claiming Abramovich reneged on a promise to write off the loan

Nevertheless, if they are not fully licenced by the time the Premier League holds its AGM on June 8, Chelsea risk expulsion from England's top flight and European competitions.

The club would not be eligible to re-enter the Premier League in that case, nor would they be put forward by the FA as Champions League or Europa League representatives.

Chelsea therefore need to get their sale over the line before the AGM, with just over a month ticking on the clock.

