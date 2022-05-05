ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

 3 days ago

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March.

The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.

Their latest miraculous comeback saw them score twice in a minute to save themselves against City before progressing, and Carragher in the CBS Studio was reminded of his bold statement a few months earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5tEs_0fTsYMaZ00
Jamie Carragher previously said R Madrid had 'no chance' of winning the Champions League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Boxcu_0fTsYMaZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDbXR_0fTsYMaZ00
Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback to beat Man City to reach Champions League final

The Reds legend said: 'This Real Madrid team will not win the Champions League. Absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League.'

With fellow pundits Thierry Henry and Micah Richards giggling in the studio, ex-City defender and Sportsmail columnist Richards said to Carragher: 'You're going to be nervous at the final!'

Yet Carragher replied immediately and remains confident that Madrid won't win the competition, saying; 'I'd be a lot more nervous if it was Man City.

'Listen, I'm very confident that Liverpool will win.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbQ69_0fTsYMaZ00
Micah Richards insisted that Carragher would be 'nervous' for the final against Liverpool 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IurNu_0fTsYMaZ00

Riyad Mahrez's goal with 17 minutes to go look to have sealed City's progress to another all-English final, but Rodrygo scored twice in second-half stoppage-time to send the contest into extra-time.

And Karim Benzema scored once again from the penalty spot in the 95th minute to seal a memorable triumph at the Bernabeu.

Madrid will have all their sights set on claiming a 14th European Cup in the French capital, while Liverpool are still looking to clinch the Premier League and FA Cup before the showpiece at the Stade de France.

