Fargo, ND

Fargo’s Red River Inn & Suites meets the wrecking ball

By Don Haney
740thefan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – A hotel a few blocks north of West Acres Mall is quickly turning into...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Lifestyle
Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma couple killed after truck swept away in North Dakota river

MOTT, N.D. — An Oklahoma couple drowned after their truck was swept away in a North Dakota river. Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner said Patrick and Joan Blake, both 74, of Arcadia, Okla., were driving Sunday in a rural part of the county when they tried to cross the Cannonball River where it was three to four feet deep.
ARCADIA, OK
KROC News

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming For All Of North Dakota In May

North Dakotans will be treated to another show in the skies coming up in mid-May. On the night of May 15th and May 16th, 2022, North America will witness a total lunar eclipse. This amazing celestial lineup combination of the sun, earth, and the moon will play out with the eastern and central time zones seeing the entire event. Mountain and Pacific zones will witness the eclipse in progress as the moon rises.
ASTRONOMY
Lifestyle
KFYR-TV

Highway near Devils Lake under water amid spring flooding

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway. The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Only Roller Coaster Opens Saturday In Bismarck

North Dakota's ONLY roller coaster is opening this Saturday! Super Slide Amusement Park has made the announcement on its Facebook page. Located in Sertoma Park right here in Bismarck, Runaway Train is the only roller coaster in the state!. Full disclosure, Runaway Train looks nothing like my cover story picture-but...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo details plan for new firefighter headquarters

(West Fargo, ND) -- Construction on the new West Fargo Fire Department headquarters is now officially underway. The $18.5 million dollar building will be funded through a capital improvement sales tax, cash reserves, and a $10 million bond. The city has seen a 300% increase in calls for service in five years. The new building will bring additional staff, more equipment, and a training tower for the city's fire crews.
WEST FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Another Blarney Stone Irish Pub Opening In North Dakota

An exciting post was made on the Bismarck Blarney Stone's Facebook page last week (April 28th); The owners/investors purchased another property in Fargo. The Donaldson Hotel is now owned by Jim Poolman and his investment partners. There are currently three Blarney Stone Pub locations; One in West Fargo, another in...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck, Is Gas Way Less Paying Inside On Sundays?

I'm not being cagey. I'll straight up tell you I'm not going to tell you the exact gas station. Let's leave that to speculation in the comments. I've been aware of this deal for quite some time. But I never really cared. I'm not a coupon-clipper or discount day person. I probably should start since AARP is already sending me stuff. But I did find this savings scenario interesting. Because it also mixes in a hotly contested concept that not everyone in North Dakota has got on board with.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Should The Empty Lot By The BEC Be Used For Parking?

Should the city of Bismarck, ND use the empty lot across the street from the Bismarck Event Center for event parking? Many people have to walk a long way to go to a show and the lot across the street would be perfect. The lot is where the old strip mall was and is currently empty. This would make a great parking lot and would help so people wouldn't have to walk so far.
BISMARCK, ND

