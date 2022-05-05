Mike Pence In Rock Hill Today For National Day of Prayer

Symone Sanders has about a million important political jobs under her belt. She was Bernie Sanders' national press secretary during his 2016 presidential campaign. She joined Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign as a senior advisor. After he became president, she served as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson, staunchly defending her boss when Harris was criticized for messaging missteps or a tough office environment. ("We are not making rainbows and bunnies all day," Sanders told Politico when asked about working for the VP.) But late last year, Sanders, 32, knew it was time to leave the White House, and her next step was pretty clear. As a kid in Nebraska, she had a newscaster alterego, Donna Burns, who'd "report live" using a kitchen spoon as a mic. Now, Donna — er, Symone — has her own show on MSNBC.

