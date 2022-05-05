ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Mike Pence In Rock Hill Today For National Day of Prayer

By clane
country1037fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is National Day Of Prayer and former Vice President Mike Pence is in our area to celebrate and commemorate. He will be visiting Lakewood Baptist Church around noon. The visit is open to the public. He will be accompanied by two York County Senators. To learn more about...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 12

Related
AOL Corp

'How dare you?’: Pence goes after Harris for Roe comments

At a gala Thursday night for an anti-abortion group, former Vice President Mike Pence took aim at sitting Vice President Kamala Harris over remarks she delivered at a pro-choice group’s annual gala two nights earlier. “I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys and girls ended in...
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
In Style

Symone Sanders on Leaving Kamala Harris' Office for Cable TV: "I Just Felt It Was My Time"

Symone Sanders has about a million important political jobs under her belt. She was Bernie Sanders' national press secretary during his 2016 presidential campaign. She joined Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign as a senior advisor. After he became president, she served as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson, staunchly defending her boss when Harris was criticized for messaging missteps or a tough office environment. ("We are not making rainbows and bunnies all day," Sanders told Politico when asked about working for the VP.) But late last year, Sanders, 32, knew it was time to leave the White House, and her next step was pretty clear. As a kid in Nebraska, she had a newscaster alterego, Donna Burns, who'd "report live" using a kitchen spoon as a mic. Now, Donna — er, Symone — has her own show on MSNBC.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day Of Prayer#Lakewood Baptist Church
ABC News

Judge rules GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can stay on ballot

An administrative law judge in Georgia on Friday ruled that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can stay on the ballot for the state's 14th Congressional District following a challenge to her reelection candidacy. A group of Georgia voters had argued that Greene was not eligible to run for reelection under...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Maggie Hassan released an ad Monday focused on her breaks with the Democratic Party. Later this week she will win a coveted title: the most bipartisan senator.

Susan Collins often wins the ranking. What happened: First-term Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) will top the bipartisan index that will be released this week by the Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, according to a person familiar with the ranking. It's a boon for the New Hampshire Democrat’s reelection campaign.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCBD Count on 2

Joint Base Charleston debuts new C-17 art

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Joint Base Charleston C-17 recently got a new paint job to honor the legacy of the 16th Airlift Squadron. As airmen and families gathered to celebrate the squadron’s 82-year history, a new piece of nose art was unveiled. The image depicts the profile of the squadron’s mascot, a lion, along […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy