Finding homes with fantastic Lake Superior Views can be difficult as people who own them really enjoy what they have to offer and they tend to live in them for a long time. However, in late April, 20222, a home located on a dead end street within the hills of Duluth hit the market and it boasts views from just about every room. It also has 3 decks that provided even more amazing views as well as entertaining space.

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO