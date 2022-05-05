Which planet is the largest in our solar system?

For more information on the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills, click here. The Biden administration says eligible families who pair their ACP benefit with one of these plans can receive high-speed internet at no cost. Background on the program is here:
Elon Musk has been in the news lately. You’ve probably noticed. The Tesla CEO (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and world’s richest man recently succeeded in his bid to acquire Twitter, and he’s recently opined on everything from how’d he solve the Russia-Ukraine conflict to his unique — and medically unsound — perspective on antidepressants.
(ABC 6 News) - The outdoor Rochester farmers markets at Graham Park returned for the season on Saturday. Locally-grown fresh food, flowers, plants and even music are offered every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Rain or shine, the summer markets run from May through October. Whether this year is...
Comments / 0