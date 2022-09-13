Read full article on original website
These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better
Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
The 21 best skin care products for people over 40, according to derms
As we age, the connective tissues that keep skin looking plump, vibrant and smooth start to lose momentum. We consulted four skin care experts to find out the best skin care products for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
Stocks fall after FedEx warns of global recession
US stocks fell on Friday after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
Apple Watch comparison: Which one is right for you?
The Apple Watch Series 7 (left) and Series 8 (right), side by side. Mike EpsteinWhen you’re choosing an Apple Watch, comparison shopping is your friend to get the style and generation that’s right for you.
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
We talked to Nintendo to break down Splatoon 3, one of the year’s best Switch games
We talked to Nintendo's Bill Trinen about all things Splatoon 3, from its exciting new single-player campaign to its refined gameplay and wealth of addicting multiplayer options.
The Valve Index is the best VR headset for PC gamers
The Valve Index is the best PC-based VR headset you can buy, with excellent controllers, great overall performance and a fantastic game library.
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
The best budget laptops in 2022
It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
The best sales to shop this weekend: The Container Store, Adidas, Target and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, discounted baby gear from Target and savings on all things organization at The Container Store. All that and more below.
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork Timing Posted
Ethereum's proof-of-work fork will occur 24 hours following the Merge, according to a thread posted Monday on the @EthereumPoW Twitter feed. The thread did not specify a precise time, saying this information would "be announced 1 hour before launch with a countdown timer." The Merge is expected to take place on Thursday.
The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts
It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
