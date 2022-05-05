ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gov. DeWine announces $51 million traffic safety improvements

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced ODOT will invest $51 million into new traffic safety improvement projects to specifically address an increase in pedestrian-involved traffic crashes and fatal roadway departures on state and local roads.

Included is sidewalk work in Willard.

According to ODOT, fatal crashes involving pedestrians and roadway departures both hit their highest levels in 2021 when compared to the previous decade.

"This is a serious problem, and we certainly believe that distracted driving is contributing to this alarming increase in pedestrian-involved and roadway departure crashes," said Governor DeWine. "The funding we're awarding today, most of which is going to local governments, will be used to make the physical changes needed to help prevent crashes, but a cultural change around distracted driving is needed as well. I continue to encourage members of the Ohio General Assembly to pass legislation to put more restrictions around mobile device usage while driving to make it clear that distracted driving won't be tolerated in Ohio."

The $51 million in funding will go toward 44 roadway safety projects in 32 counties. Nearly $30 million, or 58 percent, will be awarded to local governments in municipalities, townships, and counties for projects under their jurisdictions. The remaining funds will be used for projects on ODOT-maintained roads and highways.

Among the local projects are:

• City of Willard. Install sidewalk along U.S. 224 from Ohio 103 to Myrtle Avenue. Providing connectivity along a high-activity and high-need corridor.

• City of Sandusky. Filling sidewalk gaps along U.S. 6. Providing better accessibility and connectivity along a high-activity corridor.

• Install an 8-foot buggy lane along Ohio 545 from Ohio 96 to Savannah Road in Ashland County. Part of a comprehensive buggy study done by district. Also, a proven safety countermeasure for preventing roadway departure crashes.

• Widen shoulders along 1.42 miles of Lexington Springmill Road. Proven safety countermeasure for preventing roadway departure crashes.

Cleveland.com

Four reasons why Nan Whaley clobbered John Cranley in Ohio’s 2022 gubernatorial primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Perhaps the most surprising outcome of Tuesday’s Ohio primary election was Nan Whaley’s victory over John Cranley in the Democratic primary for governor. In the final weeks of the campaign, there was a general feeling in Ohio political circles that Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, was closing in on Whaley in the final weeks of the campaign, as he won newspaper endorsements and held his own in debates.
OHIO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
