The Minnesota Timberwolves' Current Players’ Status For The 2022-23 Season: D'Angelo Russell Could Be Traded This Summer, Anthony Edwards Becomes The Leader
The Minnesota Timberwolves entered February with a 25-25 record and looked like they would stumble through another mediocre season, like in years past. Instead, they flipped the clichéd script, concluding February with an 8-4 record before finishing the year 15-8 after the All-Star break with a +5.7 point differential. Minnesota made...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0