Astoria residents hold vigil on anniversary of delivery driver's death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said its troopers rescued a man from a burning vehicle in Beltsville overnight after he crashed into a parked police vehicle, injuring a trooper. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Francis Ndoh of Laurel, is charged with driving under the influence. Troopers were on the scene of a crash investigation around 2 a.m. on northbound Route 1 and Ritz Way when Ndoh crashed the Ford Fusion he was driving into the patrol vehicle, which was parked with another patrol vehicle on the road with emergency lights activated due to the initial crash. Credit: MSP Police said when the patrol vehicle was hit, it struck a trooper, who was allegedly sent flying about 10 to 15 feet away. The trooper was hospitalized but has since been released. Investigators said the Ford Fusion caught fire after it hit the patrol car. Troopers on the scene removed Ndoh, who was unconscious, from the vehicle and he was hospitalized, police said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

BELTSVILLE, MD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO