Astoria residents hold vigil on anniversary of delivery driver's death
By Jacob Kaye
queenseagle.com
4 days ago
About two dozen Astoria residents and safe streets advocates held a vigil last week for Xing Long Lin, a Chinese immigrant and delivery driver who was killed by a driver after she ran him over and barreled into an open dining structure in Astoria a year ago Friday. The...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York woman crushed between two cars during a chaotic Mother’s Day hit-and-run outside her Queens home died early Monday morning, police confirmed. The tragic scene began at around 8:30 a.m. EDT when police said the driver of a stolen landscaping truck attempted to make a U-turn on a dead-end South Jamaica street and plowed into several parked cars, WNBC reported.
A man from the region was arrested for driving drunk after hitting a parked car and then slamming into a barn. The incident took place in Monroe County in Rochester around 11:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 4 on Washington Street. Sullivan County resident Matthew Goldsmith, age 31, of Kauneonga Lake, was...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said its troopers rescued a man from a burning vehicle in Beltsville overnight after he crashed into a parked police vehicle, injuring a trooper.
The driver, identified as 29-year-old Francis Ndoh of Laurel, is charged with driving under the influence.
Troopers were on the scene of a crash investigation around 2 a.m. on northbound Route 1 and Ritz Way when Ndoh crashed the Ford Fusion he was driving into the patrol vehicle, which was parked with another patrol vehicle on the road with emergency lights activated due to the initial crash.
Credit: MSP
Police said when the patrol vehicle was hit, it struck a trooper, who was allegedly sent flying about 10 to 15 feet away. The trooper was hospitalized but has since been released.
Investigators said the Ford Fusion caught fire after it hit the patrol car. Troopers on the scene removed Ndoh, who was unconscious, from the vehicle and he was hospitalized, police said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Comments / 0