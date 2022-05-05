ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

East Baton Rouge Deputy Dies Six Years After Ambush Shooting

Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who was among the law enforcement officers shot during an ambush shooting in the summer of 2016, has died. He was 46 years old.

Tullier's family confirmed his death on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Tullier was one of six officers who were wounded during the July 17, 2016. That shooting happened about a mile away from the Baton Rouge Police Department's headquarters. Tullier is now the fourth officer to die from injuries suffered that day. Brad Garafola, Montrell Jackson, and Matthew Gerald died hours after the shooting.

Doctors expected Tullier to die within 24 hours of being shot. However, he battled through recovery, living 2,118 days despite his injuries. His family counted each day on their personal Facebook pages and on the Nick Tullier Strong page.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux paid tribute to Tullier shortly after the news of Tullier's death broke.

"I am heartbroken at the passing of a true hero, Cpl. Nick Tullier this morning," Sheriff Gautreaux wrote. "Nick’s injury was a result of his selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve. For nearly six years he has defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity. I have no doubt, that he was also greatly carried by the love, prayers and faith of his family, friends and colleagues.

"In watching Nick’s parents, James and Mary, nobly and lovingly dedicate their lives to Nick’s recovery, it is not hard to see how he grew to become such an honorable man," Sheriff Gautreaux continued. "My heart and prayers go out to them, Nick’s sons Gage and Trenton, and all of his family. Nick’s story certainly does not end here. His legacy of service, sacrifice and faith lives on through all of those he touched. We will be forever grateful and always remember and honor our hero, Nick Tullier."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

