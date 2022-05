Is Sonny about to get himself a new right hand man? That’s a question that we’re hoping to have answered soon on General Hospital!. Soap Opera Digest reports in their current issue that Evan Hofer has been cast as Dex, a man who comes looking for a job with Sonny the week of May 2. According to spoilers for the week, that happens on Friday, May 6 — though it’s not clear whether he’s looking for a legitimate gig in the coffee business or something a bit more on the legally questionable side.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO