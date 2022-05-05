19 Head-Scratching Things That People Are Wondering Why They Still Exist In 2022
Recently, Reddit user IDCWhoIam posed an interesting question to the AskReddit Community: "What has no reason to exist in 2022, but yet it does?"Bravo
The thread soon had thousands of replies from people chiming in on the things they didn't understand why we still have around. Here are some of the top-voted and best comments:
1. "My job. I sort incoming faxes for 70 hours a week."
2. "I work in an Amazon warehouse; the other day I shipped out a 2019 wall calendar. I have no idea who needs this."
3. "An inkjet printer."
4. "Areas that have poor or no cell reception even though it 100% feels like it should. An example being a campsite just five minutes from a popular town."Verizon
"Experienced that last week in Devon UK — Exmouth area."There is a huge campsite there and you could barely make a phone call, let alone get any data connection on any of the three UK networks. They offer free WiFi, but only in the immediate vicinity of the bar/eateries — so you can't use their online check-in, food delivery service unless you are already in the reception."
5. "Ticketmaster service fees — heck all online ticket brokering service fees."Cartoon Network
6. "Pennies."
7. "Child beauty pageants. To be fair, these shouldn't exist regardless of the year."
8. "Pay phones. I still see them in my city."
9. "Poor internet connection."Miramax Films
10. "Uploading your resume and then manually filling out all the same information on a separate page when applying for a job."
11. "Automated scam calls about my car's warranty expiring."Lionsgate/ giphy.com
12. "DVDs"
"Well, a massive library does seem more impressive in person as a collection of DVDs than as a 1 TB drive with 1,000s of files."
13. "Cookbooks without pictures."
14. "Non-resealable cereal bags. C'mon now!"
15. "Places that only accept cash and no form of electronic payment like Apple Pay or contactless. Local taxis in my area moan about Uber taking over but STILL refuse to allow people to pay by any other way apart from cash."
16. "The ability to still steal a vehicle. After all these years, we still can't come up with some kind of technology that makes it 100% impossible to steal a vehicle once and for all? Even keyless entry systems can easily be hacked and your car stolen in a matter of seconds. Why is this so hard to do?"
17. "Ads on streaming services I’m paying for a subscription."
18. "Telephone books. One was recently delivered to my house and went directly into the recycle bin."
19. "Home phones. Like, what do you even need them for?"
