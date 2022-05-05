19 Head-Scratching Things That People Are Wondering Why They Still Exist In 2022

Recently, Reddit user IDCWhoIam posed an interesting question to the AskReddit Community: "What has no reason to exist in 2022, but yet it does?"

The thread soon had thousands of replies from people chiming in on the things they didn't understand why we still have around. Here are some of the top-voted and best comments:

1. "My job. I sort incoming faxes for 70 hours a week."

— drewc34 "And here I was going to say fax machines!" — Dave-Again Piyaphun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. "I work in an Amazon warehouse; the other day I shipped out a 2019 wall calendar. I have no idea who needs this."

— Rez "Only thing I can think of is that 2019 was an exceptionally good year for that person, and they want to collect as much as they can to remind themselves of it." — mattjoseph1995 Suhaida Noorein / Getty Images/EyeEm

3. "An inkjet printer."

— soline "Motherfucking racket. It's the fossil fuel industry of offices." — ejhampton15 Patrick Daxenbichler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. "Areas that have poor or no cell reception even though it 100% feels like it should. An example being a campsite just five minutes from a popular town."

— EbonyUmbreon

"Experienced that last week in Devon UK — Exmouth area."There is a huge campsite there and you could barely make a phone call, let alone get any data connection on any of the three UK networks. They offer free WiFi, but only in the immediate vicinity of the bar/eateries — so you can't use their online check-in, food delivery service unless you are already in the reception."

— Bobbler23

5. "Ticketmaster service fees — heck all online ticket brokering service fees."

— woolalaoc

6. "Pennies."

— Admirable-Ocelot "Apparently, getting rid of pennies is somehow 'communism,' even though it would save the government money." — USSMarauder John_brueske / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. "Child beauty pageants. To be fair, these shouldn't exist regardless of the year."

— PrettyDryPerry "Child beauty pageants. Or any sort of beauty pageant for that matter." — photoguy423 Jadethaicatwalk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. "Pay phones. I still see them in my city."

— SadCalzone "The one in my town has been converted to a defibrillator." — ButtholeQuiver Archive Photos / Getty Images

9. "Poor internet connection."

— OldSoulRobertson

10. "Uploading your resume and then manually filling out all the same information on a separate page when applying for a job."

— monty2 Viktoryia Vinnikava / Getty Images/EyeEm

11. "Automated scam calls about my car's warranty expiring."

— J0k3rA34

12. "DVDs"

— Vic_Hedges

"Well, a massive library does seem more impressive in person as a collection of DVDs than as a 1 TB drive with 1,000s of files."

— John_Martin_II

13. "Cookbooks without pictures."

— StonksStink Centralitalliance / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. "Non-resealable cereal bags. C'mon now!"

— RPO1728 Jxfzsy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. "Places that only accept cash and no form of electronic payment like Apple Pay or contactless. Local taxis in my area moan about Uber taking over but STILL refuse to allow people to pay by any other way apart from cash."

— daodonovan Oscar Wong / Getty Images

16. "The ability to still steal a vehicle. After all these years, we still can't come up with some kind of technology that makes it 100% impossible to steal a vehicle once and for all? Even keyless entry systems can easily be hacked and your car stolen in a matter of seconds. Why is this so hard to do?"

— justiceismini Djedzura / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. "Ads on streaming services I’m paying for a subscription."

— BiscottiExtension315 Simpson33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. "Telephone books. One was recently delivered to my house and went directly into the recycle bin."

— CaptainCuddles Jhorrocks / Getty Images

19. "Home phones. Like, what do you even need them for?"

— boucephala Spauln / Getty Images

