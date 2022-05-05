‘General Hospital’ Alum Steve Burton Splits From Pregnant Wife Sheree Burton: ‘The Child Is Not Mine’

All the makings of a soap opera story line. Steve Burton confirmed his separation from pregnant Sheree Burton after 23 years of marriage.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” the 51-year-old former General Hospital star wrote on Wednesday, May 4, via Instagram Stories. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

Steve and Sheree, 45, who wed in 1999, share three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

"We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids," he continued. "We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Sheree, for her part, has yet to comment on who the father of her fourth child is. ( Us Weekly reached out for comment.) “Life sure is full of surprises!” she wrote alongside a snap of her baby bump via Instagram Stories earlier this month.

Back in January, the fitness coach shared a cryptic message about mistakes, which many fans have returned to amid the split news.

“If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self? I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road.. Don’t be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it’s ok!” she wrote. “You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone. ✨ I hope your day was beautiful.”

Steve, meanwhile, recently made headlines for a different controversy, announcing in November 2021 that he would no longer be on General Hospital because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” the actor, who played Jason Morgan for three decades, said via Instagram at the time. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate . I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.”

News broke late last month that he joined the cast of Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff, Beyond Salem .

“We’re BEYOND excited about this news! #BeyondSalem #Days #SteveBurton,” head writer Ron Carlivati tweeted on April 29.