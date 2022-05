Click here to read the full article. Cotton has come a long way on its sustainability journey, evolving from a formerly vilified fiber to a beacon of continuous improvement as it gradually meets higher standards to be more sustainably grown, with the help of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. Brands backing up its mission include the J. Crew Group, whose investment in cotton transparency is crucial, as more than 70 percent of its material footprint across J. Crew and Madewell is cotton flush.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection At Fairchild Media Group’s Sustainability Forum,...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO