Lili Reinhart Doubles Down on Kim Kardashian Weight Loss Comments: Is ‘Calling Out Toxic Behavior’

Unbothered. Lili Reinhart doesn't care what critics have to say regarding her comments about Kim Kardashian 's Met Gala weight loss.

"*Sigh* I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention," the Riverdale star, 25, shared via Twitter on Wednesday, May 4. "I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s OK."

The actress' tweet came one day after she slammed the 41-year-old reality star , who admitted to losing 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the vintage Marilyn Monroe gown for her appearance at Monday's Met Gala.

“To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress?” Lili wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 3. “So wrong. So f–ked on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

The Chemical Hearts star added, “The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting. Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

Shutterstock (2) Lili Reinhart and Kim Kardashian.

In one final slide, Lili explained that she's "generally not an angry person," however, she was upset over the "toxicity of this industry." She concluded, "I have to do my little Instagram Story rants to release my rage.”

On Monday, May 2, Kim made major headlines after arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing the same dress the late Monroe wore in 1962 when singing “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy . She detailed the story of how the fashion moment came to be in an interview with Vogue conducted ahead of the Met Gala.

"What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” the Skims founder explained to the magazine. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look."

Explaining why the Bob Mackie gown was so important, Kim explained, “Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case. In a sense, it’s the original naked dress. That’s why it was so shocking.”

But, during her first fitting, it didn't fit. “It was this or nothing,” Kim told Vogue .

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein ,” she said of her diet. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”