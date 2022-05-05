TurboTax Settlement Brings In $2.3 Million For ‘Tens Of Thousands’ In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — The owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc., has agreed to pay $141 million in restitution for misleading users over free tax filing options – and some of that money is being sent to Massachusetts residents.

Attorney General Maura Healey signed on to the case. She says Massachusetts will get $2.3 million for “tens of thousands of eligible consumers who were allegedly deceived into paying to file their federal tax return.”

“TurboTax’s misleading tactics caused millions of vulnerable consumers across the country to pay for tax preparation services that should have been free,” Healey said in a statement. “This nationwide settlement will bring money back to Massachusetts consumers who were harmed and prevent this deception from happening again.”

Anyone who used the TurboTax free edition between 2016 and 2018 could be eligible if they were told they had to pay to file. Users could receive up to $30 for each year that it happened to them.

People who qualify don’t need to do anything – a check will automatically show up in the mail.

Anyone in Massachusetts with questions about the settlement can call Healey’s office at 888-830-6277.