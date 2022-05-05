After attack on Dallas toddler, 3 coyotes captured and killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The USDA's Texas Wildlife Services has captured and killed 3 coyotes in the Lake Highlands area, in the wake of an attack on a 2-year-old boy earlier this week .

Wildlife officials are not yet certain if one of them was responsible for the attack.

Dallas Police Department

At a news conference at Dallas City Hall Thursday morning, officials outlined some new plans for how to respond to coyotes, including establishing a dedicated hotline to take those calls.

Dallas Animal Services reported that it had received 14 calls through 311 recently about coyotes in the area of the attack, but said most residents did not leave enough useful information.

"For us to be able to track that behavior, we need people to call in to this hotline that will be up this afternoon, so we know exactly what time, exactly what location the coyote was in, and whatkind of behavior they were displaying," said Brett Johnson, an urban biologist with the Dallas Parks Department.

Johnson also said that feeding is likely the main reason for coyotes in the area, whether intentional or not. Unintentional feeding can be like leaving trash out overnight, or feeding an outdoor cat.

If anyone sees an aggressive coyote in the area, officials urge residents to call 911, and not take matters into their own hands.

"This is my profession," said Adam Henry, a biologist with the Texas Wildlife Service. "Let the professionals handle it let us come in and do it in a controlled, professional manner."