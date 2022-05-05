ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

UPDATE: Fort Campbell Boulevard clearing after 3-vehicle crash involving CPD officer

rewind943.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, 9:30 a.m.: One driver was transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police said. The CPD officer and other driver are not reporting any injuries at this time. The CPD officer was stopped at the traffic signal at Lady Marion Road, Beaubien said. An SUV traveling...

rewind943.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Clarksville Police officer injured in crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a major road in Clarksville and left an officer injured on Thursday morning. According to Clarksville Police, three vehicles crashed on Fort Campbell Blvd. at Lady Marion Drive around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. There are injuries being reported but the status of these injuries is unknown. One of the people injured in the crash was a CPD officer but they are considered minor.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Clarksville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries when his patrol vehicle was rear-ended at Ft Campbell Blvd and Lady Marion Dr

Clarksville, TN – According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash occurred right after 8 a.m. Thursday morning. It happened at Ft. Campbell Blvd and Lady Marion Dr. Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash involving three vehicles including a Clarksville Police Department patrol officer.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
Fort Campbell, KY
Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Sheriff’s office: Over 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized in multi-county drug bust in Kentucky, nine people arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine people from four different Kentucky counties have been arrested in a drug investigation that involved large amounts of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a two-day investigation and seized over 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 grams of...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Clarksvillenow Com
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KFVS12

McCracken Co. deputies make drug bust near school

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in McCracken County made a drug bust near a school. Investigators say they seized meth, cocaine and fentanyl after serving a search warrant on Thursday, May 5 at a home on Carl E. Drive. That’s just across from Community Christian Academy in Paducah.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Confrontation at food truck ends in fatal shooting on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a confrontation at a food truck outside a market on Benton Avenue near the fairground ended in a fatal shooting. MNPD said Bryan Covington, 24, was cooking in the food truck when he said three armed men approached, demanding money that Covington owed one of them. Covington told them that he and a friend gave the men the cash they had, but it wasn’t enough.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Briley Parkway North closed

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office investigates after drug given to children at daycare. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office investigates complaints that drugs were given to children at a local daycare. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We have the latest on North Nashville shooting and Dickson fire and crash. Plus,...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One person shot near TSU campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was transported after being shot near the Tennessee State University campus Friday. Officials told News4 that the victim was in critical condition following the shooting in the Preston Taylor Homes located at Preston Taylor Homes, 3900 Clifton Ave. No suspects have been identified. This...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy