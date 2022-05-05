ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mom Has ‘Euphoric’ Reaction At Elton John Concert, Viewers Are In Tears

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4Ubo_0fTrraDb00

One mom is going viral after her “completely euphoric” reaction while at an Elton John concert. The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows Aubrey Warmouth’s mother staring up at the “Rocket Man” himself, open-mouthed and just dumbfounded in the best way.

Elton then comes out to the stage and the mom absolutely loses it, screaming and cheering along with everyone else in the crowd. The video was captioned “When you take your mom to see Elton John” and has since amassed over 5 million views and over 1 million likes.

Watch this mom just completely lose it over Elton John!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbLmS_0fTrraDb00
Mom loses her mind at an Elton John concert / TikTok Video Screenshot

Fans just absolutely adored the video, calling the moment “precious.” One person commented, “This made me tear up. Experiencing your mom’s childhood memories exploding in her head and feeling complete euphoria.”

“This brought me to tears. I’m so happy she got to experience this,” another user commented. One last person said, “I got the chills! Probably brought back wonderful memories for her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTTSu_0fTrraDb00
London, UK. Elton John at UK Premiere of Rocketman at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London on May 20th 2019. Ref: LMK73-J4907-210519 Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media WWW.LMKMEDIA.COM Kelly Osbourne and Jimmy Q

Many people are hoping that Sir Elton John himself gets a chance to see the video. The moment came during John’s COVID-19-delayed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour,” which had originally begun in 2018 but was postponed due to the pandemic. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me,” John announced in late March.

Check out the heartwarming video below:

@aubreywarmouthWhen you take you mom to see Elton John♬ Bennie And The Jets – Remastered – Elton John

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Queen star Brian May inundated with support after sharing 'horrible' health battle

Queen star Brian May took to Instagram on Friday to update his fans on his health. The rockstar, whose solo album Another World is currently riding high in the charts, told his followers: "I've got a horrible virus, it's not Covid because I haven't been testing positive, but it's something that's made me quite poorly, so I haven't been around much."
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

18-Yr-Old’s First Time Singing For An Audience Brings Lionel Richie To Tears.

Growing up, Kelsie Dolin’s grandmother always encouraged her to try new things, oftentimes pushing her out of her comfort zone. The two of them were especially close since it was their grandparents who raised Kelsie and her sister rather than their parents. That’s why it was all the more devastating when her grandmother passed away from COVID complications in 2021.
MUSIC
Variety

Paul McCartney ‘Duets’ With John Lennon on Opening Night of ‘Got Back’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary got an unexpected sequel moment Thursday on the opening night of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour, when Macca duetted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles’ classic “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The homage took place in Spokane, Washington, where video footage shows McCartney and his longtime band performing the song as the crowd erupts when Lennon’s image appears on the video screen. Such video duets have become common at recent concerts, although they’re usually deployed for things like guest raps and moments like Elton John...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
People

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoric#Sir Elton John#Bennie And The Jets#Tiktok
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
7K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy