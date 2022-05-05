Mom Has ‘Euphoric’ Reaction At Elton John Concert, Viewers Are In Tears

One mom is going viral after her “completely euphoric” reaction while at an Elton John concert. The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows Aubrey Warmouth’s mother staring up at the “Rocket Man” himself, open-mouthed and just dumbfounded in the best way.

Elton then comes out to the stage and the mom absolutely loses it, screaming and cheering along with everyone else in the crowd. The video was captioned “When you take your mom to see Elton John” and has since amassed over 5 million views and over 1 million likes.

Watch this mom just completely lose it over Elton John!

Mom loses her mind at an Elton John concert / TikTok Video Screenshot

Fans just absolutely adored the video, calling the moment “precious.” One person commented, “This made me tear up. Experiencing your mom’s childhood memories exploding in her head and feeling complete euphoria.”

“This brought me to tears. I’m so happy she got to experience this,” another user commented. One last person said, “I got the chills! Probably brought back wonderful memories for her.”

Many people are hoping that Sir Elton John himself gets a chance to see the video. The moment came during John’s COVID-19-delayed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour,” which had originally begun in 2018 but was postponed due to the pandemic. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me,” John announced in late March.

Check out the heartwarming video below: