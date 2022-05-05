Weekend Roundup 5/5

Colorado beer competed on the world stage and came home with 22 awards.Why it matters: The biennial competition — organized by the Boulder-based Brewers Association — returned for the first time since 2018 after a pandemic hiatus.It featured the most entries ever at 10,542 from 2,493 breweries in 57 countries.Who won: Fort Collins' Funkwerks extended its winning streak to four in a row at Thursday's awards ceremony in Minneapolis, taking a silver medal for Oud Bruin in the Belgian-style sour ale category.Two Edgewater breweries won: Joyride took gold for its Ice Cutter Kölsch and Barquentine grabbed silver for its Sloan's Lake Yacht Club, a Belgian pale ale.Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden claimed its second consecutive gold medal for Trump Hands in the session IPA category.Of note: 12 Colorado breweries won for the first time, including Denver's Ratio Beerworks which took home a silver for its Dear You saison and bronze for its Bourbon Barrel-Aged Genius Wizard.Ratio brewer Phil Joyce also won a gold for his side project, Amalgam Brewing.See the full list of winners

