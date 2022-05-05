ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Didn’t Think This One Through

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke fans are naturally sad to lose Nolan Smith but also pulling for him to succeed at Louisville. And we’re sure he will. However, like any program, Louisville will have setbacks and missteps. And this...

www.dukebasketballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. “I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I’ve known him for a while so I know he wants what’s best for me,” Thiero said to On3. “They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be.”
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Basketball Lands Mother's Day Commitment

Recruiting never sleeps, even on a special day like Mother's Day. John Calipari got another recruit to commit to Kentucky as the program has added to its 2022 class. Adou Thiero, a combo guard from Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account. Thiero is a three-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Class of 2025 point guard says he’s a UNC fan; What does it mean for recruitment?

Hubert Davis and his staff are starting to build their recruiting boards for future classes, hoping to land some big talent for the UNC basketball program. While UNC has their eyes on the 2024 class, the focus will begin to shift to the 2025 class as well. One prospect that has started to gain attention from programs is point guard Mikel Brown Jr. The 5-foot-11, 140-pound guard has a total of five offers in his recruitment so far, with Auburn, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Florida, and Presbyterian. But could the Tar Heels get involved sooner or later? Brown Jr. offered up an interesting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
The Spun

Major Upset At Kentucky Derby: Fans React

An improbable upset has taken place at the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike, which had 80-to-1 odds, has won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. It's one of the craziest outcome's in the prestigious event's history. "ONE OF THE BIGGEST UPSETS IN KENTUCKY DERBY HISTORY 80-1 UNDERDOG RICH STRIKE...
LEXINGTON, KY
defpen

Jamarion Sharp Will Return to Western Kentucky

Center Jamarion Sharp has announced he will withdraw from the transfer portal and will return to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. While the 7’5″ big man considered other schools, like the Missouri Tigers, he ultimately decided to return to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with two remaining years of college eligibility. The program is now poised to seriously compete for a berth in the 2023 NCAA Tournament after select transfers to the program and the return of their paint presence.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Danny Manning
Person
Nolan Smith
Adrian Holman

Kentucky Derby lineup for this Saturday

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This race is the first jewel in the quest to win the Triple Crown. A horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes within about a month in order to go down as one of the best in horse racing history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

Bobby Flay And Christina Pérez Have Been Eating Their Way Through Louisville

The Kentucky Derby, which has been held at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1875, is by far America's favorite horse race (via Kentucky Derby). Thoroughbred horses (20 of them), speed down a 1.75-mile track for a $2 million dollar purse, as well-heeled, incredibly well-dressed onlookers bet, cheer, and down mint juleps like they're going out of style. (Which, ostensibly, they have.) But it's not just the horses that people have their eye on during Derby day, it's the attendees ... and this year, People magazine was watching as celebrity chef Bobby Flay and his newly unveiled partner, Christina Pérez, bopped around Louisville before the big day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Cardinal#Acc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas returns to the D1Baseball rankings after a 3-1 week

Texas is back into D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings at No. 22 after a 3-1 week that included a road series victory over West Virginia. The Horns took the first two games of the series against the Mountaineers lead by excellent pitching performances from Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon. Ivan Melendez hit three home runs in the first two games to put his season total at 25.
TEXAS STATE
Kingsport Times-News

No. 1 Vols avoid sweep with 7-2 win at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jordan Beck swatted a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning and Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team avoided a three-game Southeastern Conference sweep at Kentucky on Saturday by winning the finale 7-2. The Vols (42-6, 20-4) dropped Thursday’s opener in extra innings and the fell 5-2 in the completion of Friday’s rain-delayed game earlier Saturday to suffer their first series loss of the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball

Comments / 0

Community Policy