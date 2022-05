The New York Rangers endured a disastrous first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling behind 4-1 in the opening frame. It was a first period to forget for MVP candidate and superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who surrendered the four goals on just 15 total shots. After the woeful opening period for Shesterkin, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant opted to pull the star goalie, replacing him with Alexandar Georgiev in hopes of shifting the momentum. After the game, Gallant opened up on his decision to replace Shesterkin with Georgiev in Saturday’s Game 3 loss, via ESPN.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO