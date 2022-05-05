ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 17 Blackstone real estate executives are driving record earnings at the firm

By Casey Sullivan,Daniel Geiger,Danielle Walker,James Rodriguez,Aaron Weinman,Alex Nicoll
 4 days ago

Blackstone real-estate leaders (from left) Kathleen McCarthy, Ken Caplan, Wesley LePatner, and Brian Kim.

Blackstone's real estate division manages $280 billion — and has powered the firm's massive earnings growth over the past year.

Insider recently revealed the power players driving the firm's booming business in real estate sectors ranging from logistics to life sciences to Hollywood studios.

They told us how the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio that includes a biotech hub in Colorado and the owner of 44 multifamily communities and 12,000 housing units in the Southeast, among other assets.

They also explained why they remain bullish on the vast portfolio, despite rising inflation and interest rates. Investors clearly share their enthusiasm: They've poured more than $50 billion into the Blackstone Real Estate Trust over the past five years.

The Blackstone real estate mavens also told Insider what sectors they like right now.

SUBSCRIBERS CAN READ THE FULL STORY HERE: 17 power players building Blackstone's $280 billion real-estate empire

