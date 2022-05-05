ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 animals seized from home of parents charged in daughter’s death

 4 days ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of animals were taken from the home of two parents facing charges in the death of their 14-year-old daughter in South Carolina, investigators said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said more than 40 animals were seized from the home of David and Bobbie Jo Baynard. Many of the animals, deputies said, added to what they described as unfit living conditions.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said the home was found in “deplorable condition” after the teen with disabilities and other health conditions was pronounced dead from neglect. Deputies believe those conditions contributed to the death of the Baynards’ 14-year-old daughter on April 11.

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said they executed a second search warrant, finding dozens of cats and dogs.

“In the home, the dogs contributed to the deplorable conditions. A lot of feces in the home, both from the cats and the dogs; urine, which created a huge ammonia-type smell,” said Sheriff Mueller.

According to the sheriff’s office, many of the animals were taken to the shelter, while others were taken directly to a veterinarian to be treated.

The sheriff’s office said the condition of the home was unsuitable for any adult, let alone a 14-year-old girl.

“How can a parent allow a child to lay in feces and urine? Their own feces and urine, and dog feces and cat feces and just simply not take care of them,” said Mueller. “Here’s a 14-year-old girl that is helpless and couldn’t help herself. She was dependent on her parents to provide her care and they just simply let her down.”

David and Bobbie Jo Baynard are being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond. Deputies expect more charges to be filed against them at a later date.

According to the Cherokee County Animal Shelter, the Humane Society is assisting them with the animals. An employee said as soon as the animals are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

