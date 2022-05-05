ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov is pleading with the European courts to suspend the harsh sanctions so he can get his seized $800 million megayacht Dilbar back. At the same time his $300 million yacht ‘Alaiya’ is rushing towards Africa with armed guards.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry and try till you succeed is the line that pops into mind when looking at the current state of Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia’s leading billionaires, worth $17.9 billion. Alisher Usmanov owes most of his wealth to metal and mining operations and investments and currently owns 49% of Metalloinvest. According...

