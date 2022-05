Texas is back into D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings at No. 22 after a 3-1 week that included a road series victory over West Virginia. The Horns took the first two games of the series against the Mountaineers lead by excellent pitching performances from Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon. Ivan Melendez hit three home runs in the first two games to put his season total at 25.

TEXAS STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO