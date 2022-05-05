Here's why this Sheboygan elementary school almost had its name changed in 1996 | Throwback Thursday

SHEBOYGAN - Back in late 1880s, the Sixth Ward School opened at 14th and New Jersey Avenue. The 1886 school had four rooms and was built at a cost of $27,000, according to information from the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center 's Beth Dippel. The architect of the school was Rudolph Jahn.

As the city grew, so did the school, so in 1894 an addition was built at a cost of $12,000 when seventh and eighth grades were added to the school.

It is interesting to note that in 1895, according to a book, "Rules and Regulations of Public Schools," the objective of public education was to make the child a good, useful man or woman — a good citizen.

In the book, teachers were also given advice.

"Cease to think how you are to get through the entire course laid down for your grade," the book said. "Study the child, his needs, capabilities and nature — adapt your instruction to awaken his intellectual and moral nature and to nurture his growth."

In 1889, the school experienced a fire when a hot air pipe started a blaze in the lath and plaster partition. The principal at the time, Mr. Fowler, coolly and systematically dismissed the 200 or more students, who were told to gather up all their books and other effects. The blaze was said to cause about $2,000 worth of damage at the time.

After being known only as the sixth ward school, it was decided in 1911 that the name Sheridan was chosen to be the new name for the Sixth Ward School. Gen. Philip Sheridan was a well known Civil War general. Nearby Sheridan Park was also named for him.

As time wore on, so did the building. In 1975, the Sheboygan Area School District decided to evaluate the district's buildings. A study was created titled the "Colorado Report" because the group doing the study was from the University of Colorado.

Sheridan's building, which originated from 1886, received a poor rating and was put on a fast track to be replaced. In 1976, it was decided to build a new Sheridan School. The $1.2 million school broke ground in 1978.

During the time of construction, students and staff were relocated to the cramped third floor of the Central Support Facility at the old Central High School until the new building was completed. The old school was razed and the new facility opened April 16, 1979.

A unique feature of Sheridan is the clocktower that houses the 1867 six-day clock built for the original Sheboygan County Courthouse. The architects for the new building, Bray and Associates, provided a 40-foot tower to include the old clock.

Then in 1996, former playground director Andy Burkart asked the Sheboygan school board, according to a Sheboygan Press article, to consider changing the name of Sheridan Elementary School . Burkart claimed that Gen. Sheridan was said to be the first to say, "The only good Indian is a dead Indian." He added that Sheridan had been accused in history books of killing Indigenous men, women and children with surprise attacks. Sheridan was also claimed to have said, "I am of the belief that these Indians require to be soundly whipped, and the ringleaders in the present trouble hung, their ponies killed, and such destruction of their property as will make them very poor."

The school board decided to stay with the Sheridan name, but made some changes in the curriculum by introducing a dual-language program in which students are instructed in both Spanish and English.

Today, Sheridan is known to have a diverse student population as a result of its dual-language program.

