Allbirds is making further inroads in the ultracompetitive running category.

The eco-conscious footwear company is set to debut its its most technical shoe to date, the Flyer, which is equipped the brand’s latest material innovation: SwiftFoam. Allbirds said the Flyer, a sleek look built for longer distances, was wear-tested for more than a year by upward of 130 runners who put them through roughly 4,000 miles.

SwiftFoam is created, according to Allbirds, via a foaming process that creates a low-energy midsole. Breaking down its composition further, Allbirds said its is derived from its castor bean oil-based resin, and the process allows the company to use less material. SwiftFoam is more than 30% lighter than another Allbirds innovation, SweetFoam, and has increased cushioning and energy-return, with a rebound of 70%.

To further improve the experience, Allbirds added a flared external heel for additional support, an increased toe spring for better transition, reflective eye-stays, flat laces and its Tree upper for a sleeker fit that holds the foot in place without sacrificing breathability and durability.

And as always, Allbirds revealed the shoe’s carbon footprint: 9.92kg CO2e.

The Allbirds Flyer will release via Allbirds.com on May 17 in men’s and women’s sizing, and will retail for $160. It will debut in three colorways: “Lux Beige,” “Buoyant Yellow” and “Natural Black.”

Although the Flyer is the latest Allbirds running, the brand isn’t foreign to the category. In April 2020 , Allbirds revealed its debut running shoe, the Dasher, a road-ready model the brand described as being “powered by the sun, rain and soil.”

In October 2021 , Allbirds entered the trail running category with the Trail Runner SWT, a look the brand said described as “powered by the natural performance properties of sugar, wool and tree” and created to perform on all terrains.

