ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Allbirds Reveals Its Most Technical Running Shoe to Date — and It Features Innovative Midsole Cushioning

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026nvQ_0fTrcBoP00

Click here to read the full article.

Allbirds is making further inroads in the ultracompetitive running category.

The eco-conscious footwear company is set to debut its its most technical shoe to date, the Flyer, which is equipped the brand’s latest material innovation: SwiftFoam. Allbirds said the Flyer, a sleek look built for longer distances, was wear-tested for more than a year by upward of 130 runners who put them through roughly 4,000 miles.

SwiftFoam is created, according to Allbirds, via a foaming process that creates a low-energy midsole. Breaking down its composition further, Allbirds said its is derived from its castor bean oil-based resin, and the process allows the company to use less material. SwiftFoam is more than 30% lighter than another Allbirds innovation, SweetFoam, and has increased cushioning and energy-return, with a rebound of 70%.

To further improve the experience, Allbirds added a flared external heel for additional support, an increased toe spring for better transition, reflective eye-stays, flat laces and its Tree upper for a sleeker fit that holds the foot in place without sacrificing breathability and durability.

And as always, Allbirds revealed the shoe’s carbon footprint: 9.92kg CO2e.

The Allbirds Flyer will release via Allbirds.com on May 17 in men’s and women’s sizing, and will retail for $160. It will debut in three colorways: “Lux Beige,” “Buoyant Yellow” and “Natural Black.”

Although the Flyer is the latest Allbirds running, the brand isn’t foreign to the category. In April 2020 , Allbirds revealed its debut running shoe, the Dasher, a road-ready model the brand described as being “powered by the sun, rain and soil.”

In October 2021 , Allbirds entered the trail running category with the Trail Runner SWT, a look the brand said described as “powered by the natural performance properties of sugar, wool and tree” and created to perform on all terrains.

Ahead of the Flyer drop, shop some other popular Allbirds styles, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cU8xe_0fTrcBoP00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Buy:
Allbirds Men's Tree Dasher 2
$135

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSUpn_0fTrcBoP00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Buy:
Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers
$100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjgXA_0fTrcBoP00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Buy:
Allbirds Women's Tree Skippers
$100

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Gets Comfy for Easter Party With a Friend in Black Top & Jeans Alongside Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Instead of sporting a pastel look for the Wade family’s Easter celebration on Sunday, Zaya Wade went for a casual outfit with a dark color palette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who has become known for modeling colorful looks regularly on her Instagram page, donned a baggy black button-up shirt with short sleeves and a collar paired with loose-fitting jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside some snaps, “I’ve had the...
BASKETBALL
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Trail Running#Swiftfoam#Sweetfoam#The Allbirds Flyer
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Revealed In Two Upcoming Colorways

Much like MJ himself, the Jumpman has become quite the golf enthusiast, as they’ve continued to craft shoes built specifically for the sport. And while the brand has turned to the AJ1 Low and AJ4 in the past, their 2022 efforts have been defined by the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. And soon, two new NRG colorways of said silhouette will be up for grabs, both of which sport simple, Spring-appropriate palettes.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Lizzo launches Yitty, a new body-positive shapewear line

Lizzo is known for making fans feel "Good as Hell" with her music, and now she is doing the same with the debut of her Yitty shapewear line. "This is a dream 5 years in the making" the Grammy Award-winning superstar wrote on Instagram about her latest, recently launched venture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Say These Stylish Water Shoes Are the 'Most Comfortable Sandals' They've Ever Worn

A summer spent by the water — whether it be the pool, beach, river, or lake — is one that will, without a doubt, make up some of the best memories. But, all that fun in the sun spent on hot patios, meandering rocky shores, kayaking, walking splinter-ridden boardwalks, and relaxing on the boat can't be achieved without the proper attire — starting with your footwear.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Wears Pussycat Bow Crop Top & Sleeks Sandals That Reveal Pedicure That Pops

Click here to read the full article. If you’re wondering what one wears on a date night with the second richest man in the world, Lauren Sanchez has your answer. On April 29, the Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist and anchor posted her choice date night outfit on Instagram Stories, opting for a low-key look for her evening out with Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos. For the date with her multi-billionaire boyfriend, Sanchez wore high-waisted tan trousers paired with a white blouse-inspired crop top. The unique top, which featured a pussycat bow around the neck, was made casual with elastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy