The Raceway Car Club Car Show was this past Saturday at Patterson Dodge on the loop in Tyler, Texas and what a fantastic event it was. While I didn’t take the time to count all the cars, trucks, motorcycles and Jeep’s on display the car show reports that over 200 vehicles were there. It was free for everyone to attend and only $25.00 for vehicles to get registered. The event was busy all day long with so many people excited to see such amazing vehicles.

TYLER, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO