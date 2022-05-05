ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

#DogsatPollingStations: Owners exercise their pets and democratic rights

By Henry Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QMqd_0fTrbkTV00

It is local elections day across the United Kingdom , which means dogs have been accompanying their owners as they cast their votes.

According to animal welfare charity Blue Cross , canine companions are welcome to go to polling stations, but are generally not allowed inside.

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations was the top trend on Twitter on Thursday morning, with thousands of people joining in.

Among those sharing tweets was Helen Kiernan, from Derby , who posted a picture of her six-year-old Labrador, Sandy.

Ms Kiernan told the PA news agency: “It was hilarious having her with me. She comes everywhere with me so it seemed natural to take her.”

She added that Sandy, who has accompanied her to vote “many times before”, had “dragged” her in and out of the polling station, leading to the “fastest vote ever”.

Politicians also joined the trend, with both London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving to vote with their four-legged friends, Luna and Dilyn respectively.

Dilyn went to live in Downing Street with Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie in 2019, when he was a puppy.

As the Prime Minister walked towards St James’ Park on Thursday, the excited Jack Russell-cross leapt up and licked a photographer attempting to get a shot of Mr Johnson.

In Milton Keynes, seven-year-old Oz, a German Shepherd/Labrador-cross, posed for a photo in front of the polling station sign on Thursday morning.

His owner, Kavita Iyer, told PA that the election “volunteers know him… He has been at least 4-5 times thanks to the frequent elections.”

In Greater Manchester, Baxter, an eight-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was among the pets sitting in front of a polling station gate in Westhoughton, Bolton.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Woman finds 2,000-year-old bust of Roman general in Texas thrift store priced at $34.99

A 2,000-year-old bust of a Roman general will soon return home to Germany after a Texas-based antiques dealer discovered it under a table at a thrift store priced at $34.99 (£28.23).Antique dealer Laura Young told The Art Newspaper that she was looking for potential treasures when she spotted the bust in 2018 “on the floor, under a table,” at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas.A Goodwill employee even helped her carry the bust to her car, Ms Young said, where it was strapped into her backseat with a seatbelt.The bust, which she said “looked pretty dirty”, turned out to be more...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St James#Volunteers#Blue Cross
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Please, Boris Johnson – don’t U-turn on foie gras

After years of leading us down the garden path, reports now suggest that Boris Johnson has removed plans to ban foie gras imports from Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech, after a handful of ministers dug their heels in and deemed the ban to be “fundamentally unconservative”.The potential U-turn comes after polls just last month revealed that 86 per cent of respondents who expressed an opinion are opposed to the force-feeding of animals, and a further 81 per cent supported a ban on foie gras imports.Animal Equality’s long-running campaign calling for an import ban has also received cross-party political support, including endorsement from...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

First group of migrants to be told this week they could be deported to Rwanda

The first group of migrants will this week be informed of plans to deport them to Rwanda, the Home Office has confirmed.The UK government’s controversial new policy will see asylum seekers – who arrived via illegal routes from January this year – be sent to the east African nation while their immigration applications are processed.First flights are expected to take place in the coming months, the Home Office said on Monday night, adding that the government “has the power to detain individuals pending their removal from the UK”.Lawyers for some of those affected will likely lodge claims to stop removal,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Daughter of Briton facing death penalty in Iraq ‘heartbroken and afraid’ as father misses wedding

The daughter of a retired British geologist facing the death penalty in Iraq has said she was “heartbroken and afraid” as her father remained in detention for her wedding day.Leila Fitton was hoping that members of her family who live abroad – including her parents – would be able to celebrate her marriage on Sunday after they missed a UK ceremony because of the Covid pandemic.But despite appeals, her father Jim Fitton remains in detention with the threat of execution hanging over him. The 66-year-old has been accused of attempting to smuggle historical artefacts out of Iraq, where he had...
WORLD
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
The Independent

Sick Ukrainian woman unable to join son in UK despite having a visa due to ‘bureaucratic nightmare’

A Ukrainian refugee who is bedbound with lung cancer has been unable to join her son in the UK despite having been issued a family visa weeks ago due to a “bureaucratic nightmare”.Rodion Lyashko, 37, has been trying to arrange for his mother, 59-year-old Tetiana Lyashko, who requires constant oxygen supply, to be transferred to Britain for more than a month, but has found that “no one wants to take responsibility” for the situation.Ms Lyashko and her husband Oleksandr, 62, were granted visas under the Ukraine Family Scheme six weeks ago, at which point their son started trying to arrange...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Queen’s Speech to Parliament – what to expect

The Government will set out its plans for new laws in a speech delivered by the Queen to MPs and peers this week.On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales, on behalf of the Queen, will read the agenda-setting speech as part of the formal state opening of Parliament.Here is everything you need to know about the nature of the speech and what it is likely to include.– What is the Queen’s Speech?The speech is written by ministers and details the Government’s plans for new laws.It is due to be read in the House of Lords as part of the ceremonial opening...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wordle whoops: Times changes puzzle to avoid fraught word

The New York Times moved swiftly to change Monday's answer to its daily Wordle puzzle out of fear that it would be seen as some sort of commentary on the debate over abortion rights.The game, which became a sensation late last year and was bought by The Times in January, gives users six tries to guess a different five-letter word each day.Yet The Times scrambled when it discovered that Monday's word, which had been entered into Wordle's computer program last year, was “fetus.”The timing was particularly fraught given last week's leaked report of a draft U.S. Supreme Court...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Queen to miss State Opening with Charles to read Speech for first time

The Queen will miss the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, with the Prince of Wales reading the Queen’s Speech for the first time, Buckingham Palace has announced.The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems” with royal doctors advising her against attending.As Charles takes on the head of state’s major constitutional duty for the first time, the move, unprecedented in modern history, will be interpreted as a significant shift in his responsibilities as a king in waiting.The Duke of Cambridge, also a future...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen to miss state opening of parliament over mobility issues

The Queen has pulled out of the state opening of parliament on Tuesday due to ongoing mobility troubles.Her throne will remain empty while Prince Charles delivers the speech in her place, Buckingham Palace said.The palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament tomorrow.“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”The episodic...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy