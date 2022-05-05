ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Identity of man accused of being US fugitive should be confirmed next month

By Katharine Hay
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rrn3u_0fTrbcPh00

The identity of a man who authorities are seeking to extradite to the US could be confirmed at a court hearing next month.

The man is believed to be Nicholas Rossi, an alleged US fugitive who is said to have faked his death before hiding in Scotland to evade sex charges in Utah .

But the 34-year-old – who appeared in court in a wheelchair and wearing a breathing mask connected to an oxygen tank – claims to be Arthur Knight, a victim of mistaken identity who has never been to America.

At a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, solicitor Becky Houston, representing the man, told the court she was appearing for “Mr Rossi” – who then interrupted her and asked her to refer to him as “Mr Knight”.

Sheriff Welsh , overseeing the case, asked her to call the man “my client”.

Ms Houston then confirmed the identification of the man will be discussed at a full extradition hearing set for June 9.

The defendant has instructed a QC for a consultation “next week” to go over his case, but no fixed date for that has been confirmed.

He had previously been told by a sheriff in April to instruct lawyers to represent him in the case “with haste”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdtTx_0fTrbcPh00

Fiscal depute Clare Kennedy confirmed the Crown will be represented by advocate depute Paul Harvey at the full hearing.

Ms Houston told the court she “needs to look at client evidence and expert evidence”.

She asked for the full hearing, which has already been rescheduled multiple times, to be delayed further, with a procedural hearing to take its place on June 9.

But Sheriff Welsh rejected the request, adding: “I am not prepared to discharge the full hearing.

“The advocate depute and counsel needs to be here to explain why the hearing has been discharged again.”

A date was then arranged for the May 26 for lawyers to discuss any “issues” before the full hearing, which is still set to go ahead next month.

The case has made headlines since the man was arrested at a hospital in Glasgow after checking himself in with Covid-19 under the name “Arthur Knight”.

He was released on bail, but arrested a second time at his home address in the Scottish city after he missed an extradition hearing in January.

US prosecutors claim the man is Rossi, who raped a 21-year-old in Utah in 2008.

He is also said to have attacked women in Rhode Island, Ohio and Massachusetts.

Officials also claim the man has previously used other aliases including Nicholas Brown and Arthur Brown.

Rossi reportedly told US media in December 2019 that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live.

There was an obituary dedicated to him online, and several outlets reported that he had died in February 2020.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Everything we know about missing Alabama prison officer and murder suspect she disappeared with

A massive manhunt is on to nab Alabama prison officer Vicki White who disappeared with inmate Casey Cole White, who is awaiting trial on capital murder charges, a week earlier.Their escape from the Lauderdale county detention centre without a trace has spurred a total $15,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the two and the issuing of a warning of a “serious threat” to the public.Ms White, who is suspected of helping White, shared a “special relationship” with him, said police.Here’s what we know so farThe pair, who share the same surname but are unrelated, were last seen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death

Five people affiliated with a Nazi prison gang, including one who legally changed his name to Filthy Fuhrer, have been convicted in the grisly death of a member whose gang tattoo was cut off his rib cage with a hot knife before he was shot and his body was burned, a federal jury in Alaska decided Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Obituary#Mistaken Identity#Violent Crime#Edinburgh Sheriff Court#Sheriff Welsh#Crown
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Independent

El Chapo cartel member arrested in Colombia after model girlfriend posts photos on Facebook

A notorious Mexican drug trafficker linked to jailed kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s cartel has been captured in Colombia, according to police, after his model girlfriend posted pictures of the pair kissing at a tourist attraction on Facebook.Colombian police arrested alleged Sinaloa drug cartel capo Brian Donaciano Olguin Verdugo, known by his nickname “El Pitt,” in a luxury apartment in the city of Cali, they announced last Sunday.The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted Colombian authorities that El Pitt had entered the country in February. A Facebook post, made by the unnamed model, showing the couple at Los Cristales,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Scotland
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy