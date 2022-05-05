ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UK, Japan leaders hold meet with security, Russia on agenda

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cNoB_0fTrbbWy00

The militaries of Britain and Japan will “work more closely together” under a defense deal that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced during talks with his Japanese counterpart Thursday.

Johnson hosted Premier Fumio Kishida at the British leader’s 10 Downing St. residence. He noted the “strong stance” Japan has taken “against the Russian aggression in Ukraine” and he drew a parallel with the security situation in Asia.

“There is direct read across from the actions of autocratic, coercive powers in Europe, to what may happen in east Asia,” Johnson said. “That's why we want to work more closely together.”

Johnson's office said the agreement will allow the two countries’ forces to deploy together for training, joint exercises and disaster relief.

Kishida's first official visit to the U.K. as prime minister was marked with an overflight of London by three Royal Air Force planes.

The two Group of Seven leaders were expected to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how to exert pressure on President Vladimir Putin. Japan has condemned Russia’s invasion and joined Western nations in imposing sanctions against Moscow. Japan also has supplied Ukraine with helmets and other non-lethal military aid.

Japan is concerned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have an impact in East Asia , where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive and has threatened to unite with Chinese-claimed Taiwan by force if necessary.

Britain has announced an “Indo-Pacific tilt” in its foreign policy in the wake of its departure from the European Union in 2020, and sees Japan as its key East Asian ally.

Chris Hughes, Professor of International Politics and Japanese Studies at the University of Warwick, said Kishida’s visit “will further consolidate a U.K.-Japan ‘quasi-alliance’ that has been worked on for the last decade or more.”

He said U.K.-Japan relations are “becoming much stronger in security, but they will be tested by seeing how far Japan will be forthcoming to do more in security with the U.K. outside its own East Asia region and, likewise, how far the U.K. can sustain substantive cooperation with Japan outside its region with the ongoing Ukraine crisis.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Chris Hughes
Person
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Politics#Europe#British#Japanese#Russian#Royal Air Force#Western#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Country
Russia
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy