ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

State officers will help Minneapolis with policing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State law enforcement officers will help Minneapolis with patrols as the city deals with a police force that has seen its ranks reduced in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

The arrangement announced Wednesday by city and state officials has state troopers patrolling city streets three nights a week beginning Thursday and agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helping local investigators.

“Right now, Minneapolis is seeing a significant rise in violent crime, while at the same time its police department is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of officers and investigators,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a statement. “The BCA is bringing state resources and expertise to help these communities to meet this urgent need.”

Minneapolis will pay the State Patrol up to $400,000 and the BCA as much as $300,000 for their services. The arrangements can be canceled at any time by either side, with 30 days’ notice, the Star Tribune reported.

Officers have continued to leave the police force in the two years since George Floyd’s murder rocked the city and led to discussions about remaking the police department.

A recent count found the MPD has about 544 officers, some 300 fewer than before Floyd’s killing. Many officers have left the force after filing claims of post-traumatic stress disorder, while some have gone to other departments in pursuit of more stability or higher pay.

Meanwhile, two of the city’s most high-profile crime categories — homicides and carjackings — are trending higher compared with the first four months of 2021. The number of carjackings rose to 164 from 146 last year, and homicides increased to 32 from 26, according to a Star Tribune database.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Ap#The State Patrol#Bca#The Star Tribune#Mpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

Police: Teen opened fire into crowd, killing girl, 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was killed when police say another teen opened fire into a crowd of people on an Ohio street corner. Police responded to reports of the shooting in North Toledo shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday and found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

Police: Body found in lake is that of missing Pontiac man

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A body found in a Pontiac lake by a father and son has been identified as that of a 31-year-old man who went missing in December, officials said. Police said Friday the body is that of Ryan Patrick Pitts of Pontiac and that his body was positively identified through fingerprints. An autopsy was performed Friday and Pitts’ cause and manner of death were pending.
PONTIAC, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

886K+
Followers
432K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy