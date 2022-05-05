ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

1 dead, officer hospitalized in police-involved shooting in Marion

By Braley Dodson, Steve Roth, Jack Bilyeu, Josh Kisner
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion.

Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers said officers were sent at about 4 a.m. Thursday to the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said one person died and an officer was sent to the hospital. The man who was killed has been identified as Prince Gurley.

Authorities said there is no threat to public at this time, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not disclosed how the officer was injured.

The officer was on a regular patrol in the area when he saw a “disturbance” between two people, Mayor Ashley Brady said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The officer has been released from the hospital, and remains under a doctor’s care, according to Brady.

“We are thankful that the officer is ok, but he has sustained injuries,” Brady said.

Prince Gurley’s mother, Ruth Gurley said she and her son were outside when law enforcement approached. She said she told the officers to leave, but her son engaged them and they walked out of view.

Gurley said she heard gunfire, then saw her son lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the stomach and an officer with a knife wound to the forehead.

“I mean, right in the stomach,” Gurley said. “So young. Poor little Prince, just laying there dead and I can’t do anything even though I’m his mama.”

Gurley said her son died on the way to the hospital.

“He was laying on the ground shivering. I said, ‘you shot my son,’” she said. “I had no idea that officer was going to kill my baby.”

Investigators cleared the scene just before noon. The incident raised concerns with many Marion residents, who said they were tired of gun violence- whether at the hands of a civilian or an officer.

“It’s getting to be an epidemic with the violence and something needs to be done about it,” Mitchell Bacote of Marion said.

The Marion Police Department has asked SLED to take over the investigation, which is typical protocol for law enforcement-involved shootings.

News13 has reached out to SLED for additional information.

